Why the 2026 FIFA World Cup broke all betting records

Every World Cup pulls money into sportsbooks, but 2026 pulled ahead of every past edition by a wide margin. Bettors in New Jersey, Manila, and Nairobi wagered on the same matches within seconds of each other, and totals piled up faster than operators could update their boards. A mix of format changes, fresh legal markets, and smarter betting products did the heavy lifting, and anyone hunting for sports betting tips and predictions had more matches to study than ever. Three shifts, stacked together, explain it.

More Teams, More Matches

FIFA expanded the field to 48 nations, pushing the schedule from 64 matches to 104. That single change reshaped the calendar: five extra weeks of fixtures instead of four, plus an extended knockout stage. Each new match carried its own moneyline, goal total, and prop menu, multiplying betting slips, not just games. Sportsbooks offered upward of 200 markets per fixture, double the Qatar count. Group play alone ran three extra weeks compared with the old 32-team format, giving bettors far more time to build a bankroll before knockout stakes rose.

Legal Betting Finally Caught Up

Hosting duties split across the United States, Mexico, and Canada mattered because legal wagering now covers 39 states, up from roughly 40% population coverage in 2022. Researchers tracked US handle between $2.8 billion and $4.3 billion, a ninefold rise from the estimated $490 million wagered during Qatar. New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Illinois posted single-day figures beating previous NFL playoff records. Operators had also spent four years building World Cup-specific marketing and onboarding flows, so the infrastructure was ready the moment kickoff arrived.

Kickoff Times Did Quiet Work

Matches across North American time zones meant marquee games kicked off in the evening for US audiences, not the early-morning slots that suppressed past viewership. That kept bettors awake and engaged instead of checking scores over breakfast. Combine that with same-game parlays, bundling a result with player props and goal totals into one ticket:





Expressed a full match story in one ticket

Carried higher margins than straight bets

Kept mobile users engaged all match

Pushed operator hold past 12%

Numbers That Made It Unmistakable

Global wagering estimates range from $50 billion to well over $200 billion once prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket enter the count; Kalshi alone processed north of $14 billion in trading. Every version dwarfs the $35 billion wagered on Qatar 2022. The comparison that stuck with operators pointed at a different sport entirely:





Caesars called Spain–Argentina its most-bet match

BetMGM said the final outdrew NBA Finals games

An executive called it "10 Super Bowls"

Knockout handle topped US domestic championships

US handle alone beat recent Super Bowl totals

Final Whistle