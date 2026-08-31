Shalulile, Mudathir fire Yanga to fifth straight win in Mainland Premier league

Dar es Salaam. Defending champions Young Africans (Yanga) continued their impressive start to the Mainland Premier League season today, August 31, 2026, defeating Fountain Gate FC 2-0 at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha to register their fifth consecutive victory.

The result saw the Jangwani Street giants maintain their grip on the top position with 15 points from five matches, underlining their early dominance as they seek to defend the league title.

Fountain Gate, meanwhile, remained in 12th position with three points from five matches after struggling to create meaningful attacking opportunities against a Yanga side that controlled much of the encounter.

Yanga broke the deadlock in the 26th minute when striker Peter Shalulile finished from close range after receiving a well-timed pass from Stephane Aziz Ki.

The goal was a significant moment for Aziz Ki, who was making his first appearance for Yanga this season after rejoining the club.

His return added another dimension to Yanga’s attacking play, with the Burkinabe midfielder immediately demonstrating the creativity that made him a key player during his previous spell with the champions.

Yanga continued to dictate the tempo after taking the lead, forcing Fountain Gate to spend long periods defending rather than building sustained attacks.

The home side struggled to threaten Yanga’s defence, with the visitors showing greater composure in possession and creating the better opportunities.

Fountain Gate’s limited attacking threat meant Yanga goalkeeper and defenders were rarely placed under serious pressure as the visitors looked increasingly comfortable protecting their advantage.

Yanga eventually doubled their lead in the 75th minute through Mudathir Yahaya.

Mudathir reacted quickly to a rebound from Seleman Mwalimu’s effort, making no mistake from the loose ball to give the visitors a 2-0 advantage.

The second goal effectively settled the contest and enabled Yanga to comfortably see out the remaining minutes.

The victory further strengthens Yanga’s position at the summit of the standings and provides an early indication of their determination to retain the Mainland Premier League crown.

Having collected maximum points from all five matches, the defending champions have made a powerful statement at the beginning of the campaign.

For Fountain Gate, however, the defeat leaves the team with only three points from five matches and much work to do to improve its position.

Their inability to mount sustained attacks against Yanga was a major feature of yesterday’s encounter, with the Arusha-based side spending most of the match on the back foot.

Yanga will now turn their attention to their next league assignment as they seek to maintain their perfect record and strengthen their position at the top.