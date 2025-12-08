Kremlin says new US security strategy accords largely with Russia's view

Moscow. The Kremlin on Sunday welcomed US President Donald Trump's new national security strategy and said it largely accorded with Russia's own perceptions, the first time that Moscow has so fulsomely praised such a document from its former Cold War foe.

The US National Security Strategy described Trump's vision as one of "flexible realism" and argued that the US should revive the 19th century Monroe Doctrine, which declared the Western Hemisphere to be Washington's zone of influence.

The strategy, signed by Trump, also warned that Europe faces "civilizational erasure", that it was a "core" US interest to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, and that Washington wanted to reestablish strategic stability with Russia.

"The adjustments that we see correspond in many ways to our vision," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state television reporter Pavel Zarubin when asked about the new US strategy.

Such fulsome public agreement between Moscow and Washington on the tectonic plates of global politics is rare, though they did cooperate closely after the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union on returning nuclear weapons from former Soviet republics to Russia, and after the deadly Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

Trump's strategy largely accords to Russia’s view

During the Cold War, Moscow portrayed the United States as a decadent capitalist empire doomed by the historical certainties of Marxism, while US Ronald Reagan in 1983 called the Soviet Union an "evil empire" and the "focus of evil in the modern world."

After the Soviet collapse, Moscow expressed hopes for a partnership with the West but as Washington moved to support the enlargement of the NATO alliance, as outlined in President Bill Clinton's 1994 strategy, tensions began to mount. They were pushed to breaking point under President Vladimir Putin, who rose to the top Kremlin job on the last day of 1999.

Asked about the pledge in the U.S. document to end "the perception, and preventing the reality, of the NATO military alliance as a perpetually expanding alliance", the Kremlin's Peskov said it was encouraging.

But Peskov also cautioned that what he said was the U.S. "deep state" saw the world differently to Trump, who has used the term to refer to an allegedly entrenched network of U.S. officials who seek to undermine those who challenge the status quo, including Trump himself.

Critics of Trump say there is no such thing as a "deep state," and that Trump and his allies are trafficking in a conspiracy theory to justify an executive-branch power grab.

Washington and Moscow look to China

Since Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, US strategies have designated Moscow as an aggressor or a threat that was trying to destabilise the post-Cold War order by force.

In comments to the state-run TASS news agency, Peskov said calling for cooperation with Moscow on strategic stability issues rather than describing Russia as a direct threat was a positive step.

The Trump strategy describes what it calls the Indo-Pacific as one of the "key economic and geopolitical battlegrounds", saying it would build up U.S. and allied military power to prevent a conflict with China over Taiwan.

Russia pivoted to Asia - and China in particular - after the West imposed sanctions on Russia for the war in Ukraine and Europe sought to wean itself off Russian oil and gas.