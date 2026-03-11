Oura, Mpanzu seal crucial win for Simba against Singida

Dar es Salaam. After two consecutive draws, Mainland Tanzania Premier League heavyweight, Simba, finally returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Singida Black Stars at the Airtel Stadium in Singida today March 11, 2026.

Simba had previously recorded a goalless draw against Dodoma Jiji FC and later against their traditional rivals, Young Africans (Yanga), in a match played at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar.

The Msimbazi Street giants started the Singida encounter with a bang, taking the lead in the seventh minute through Anicet Oura, who capitalized on a perfect pass from Alassane Kante.

However, Singida Black Stars leveled the score in the 37th minute, with Mossi Ndumumwe finishing a well-timed pass from Lamine Jarjou.

Many fans feared the match would end in another draw, but Simba’s resilience paid off in the 84th minute when Ellie Mpanzu scored the decisive goal, assisted by Clatous Chama.

The victory lifts Simba to third place in the league standings with 27 points from 12 matches, five points behind leaders Yanga, who have 32 points from 12 matches. Singida Black Stars remain in 10th place with 19 points from 13 matches.

Simba will now aim to maintain this momentum as the league heads into a crucial phase, with the top spots fiercely contested.

In another match, Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) United registered an important 2-0 victory over Namungo FC in their Mainland Tanzania Premier League clash held at the Black Rhino Stadium in the Arusha Region.

After a tightly contested first half that ended without goals, TRA United found the breakthrough in the 62nd minute through Chamou Karaboue.

The midfielder calmly converted a well-taken free kick delivered by Valentin Nouma, sending the home supporters into celebration and giving his side a crucial advantage in the encounter.

Namungo FC attempted to respond by pushing forward in search of an equaliser, but TRA United’s defence remained organized and disciplined to keep their opponents at bay.

As the visitors committed more players in attack late in the match, gaps began to appear at the back.

TRA United capitalised on that opportunity deep into stoppage time when Joseph Akandwanaho sealed the victory in the 93rd minute.

The forward fired a powerful long-range shot that beat the Namungo goalkeeper, confirming all three points for the Arusha-based side.

The victory has significantly improved TRA United’s position in the league standings.

The Arusha outfit climbed from 11th to ninth place and now have 19 points from 14 matches played this season, strengthening their push to move further up the table.