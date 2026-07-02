Russia alleges Ukraine-based fraud networks targeted hundreds of thousands in 2025

Moscow. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has alleged that between 120 and 150 fraudulent call centres operating from Ukraine are targeting Russian citizens, using communications infrastructure located in Ukraine and what it described as "certain European Union member states."

In a statement released on Wednesday, the FSB claimed the operations are coordinated from Ukraine and are responsible for a significant share of cyber-enabled financial fraud affecting Russian citizens.

According to the agency, more than 640,000 fraud cases were recorded in Russia during 2025, with reported losses exceeding 360 billion rubles.

The FSB said it had dismantled what it described as an illegal virtual communications network, seizing more than 1,200 SIM boxes, 1,000 modems and mobile phones, as well as 1.2 million SIM cards. Authorities also detained 208 people allegedly linked to the operation.

The agency added that more than 950 criminal investigations have been launched involving allegations of terrorism, fraud, illegal access to computer systems and violations of telecommunications regulations.

According to the FSB, criminal groups have increasingly adopted sophisticated technologies to avoid detection.

These include phone number spoofing, encrypted messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram, fake electronic payment systems, artificial intelligence-generated audio, deepfake technology and fraudulent impersonation of government officials, law enforcement agencies and financial institutions.

The agency further alleged that recruiters use Russian-language online platforms to recruit accomplices inside Russia, paying them in cryptocurrency.

Those recruited are allegedly instructed to rent apartments for short periods, install SIM-box equipment connected to large numbers of Russian SIM cards obtained using false identities, and operate the systems through internet providers to facilitate fraudulent calls.

The FSB also claimed that some groups operate across multiple Russian regions using mobile equipment installed in rented vehicles to reduce the risk of detection.

In addition, the security agency alleged that some fraud proceeds are used to finance the Ukrainian Armed Forces, although it did not provide evidence to support the claim.

The FSB further accused Ukrainian intelligence services of targeting relatives of Russian military personnel through extortion and telephone scams, alleging that such activities are intended to undermine morale.

The agency also made a series of allegations linking some call centres to officials and institutions in Ukraine, including claims that operations in the Kyiv and Kharkiv regions receive support from local authorities. It also alleged that citizens of European Union countries are increasingly becoming victims of the fraud networks.