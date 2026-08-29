Arusha businesses challenged to prepare for 2,000 IPU delegates

Arusha. The government has urged tourism and hospitality businesses to develop new products and travel packages ahead of the 153rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), which is expected to bring about 2,000 delegates to Arusha in October.

The five-day meeting, scheduled for October 5-9, 2026, is expected to boost demand for hotels, transport, restaurants, tour operators and other tourism-related services.

Arusha Regional Administrative Secretary Toba Nguvila urged businesses to prepare early and take advantage of opportunities created by the international gathering.

“Tourism and the services sector are among the key areas expected to benefit. Start developing innovative travel packages for delegates so they can experience Tanzania’s attractions while also making it easier for the country and the organising committee to coordinate services,” he said.

Mr Nguvila also called on tourism associations to train tour guides and drivers who will handle international visitors, stressing the importance of accurate information and professional service.

He said guides should be well informed about travel times, conservation, environmental protection and the need to respect communities living around protected areas.

Good service, he said, could encourage delegates to return to Tanzania with their families or recommend the country to other potential visitors.

The government also called on banks and telecommunications companies to ensure reliable services throughout the Assembly, saying delegates would spend on accommodation, transport, food, shopping and tourism activities.

“These visitors are coming for the conference, but they are also coming to spend money. We do not expect them to face difficulties accessing foreign exchange, money or communication services because service providers were not prepared,” Mr Nguvila said.

He also urged electricity and water authorities to ensure uninterrupted services during the event.

Sadio Events managing director Saada Sipemba said the assembly would increase demand for accommodation, food, transport and other services in Arusha.

“The assembly will increase demand for services such as hotels, food and transport. Arusha businesses should identify the opportunities created by the meeting and start preparing by engaging with the organising committee,” she said.

The assembly will be held under the theme “Strengthening Good Governance and Empowering Communities through Inclusion, Trust and Opportunities for All.”

It is expected to bring together Speakers and Members of Parliament, parliamentary officials, diplomats, development partners, civil society organisations and other representatives from 183 countries.

Earlier, National Assembly Speaker Mussa Azzan Zungu said delegates would discuss global conflicts, climate change, the rising cost of living, democratic governance, peace and security, digital transformation and artificial intelligence.