Trump praises Italy PM Meloni's willingness to help in US-Israel war with Iran

US President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shake hands as they pose for a photo, at a world leaders' summit on ending the Gaza war, amid a US-brokered prisoner-hostage swap and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, October 13, 2025.

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

What you need to know:

  • Italy is planning to send air-defence aid to ⁠Gulf countries in the face of Iranian air strikes, Meloni said on Thursday.

Rome. US President Donald Trump praised Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and said she was willing to ‌help the United States and Israel in their war with Iran, Italy’s Corriere della Sera reported on Sunday.

Speaking to the newspaper in a telephone call ⁠on Saturday, Trump described Meloni as “a great leader” and said Italy was doing what it could to assist.

* "I love Italy, I think she is a great leader,” Trump was quoted as saying of Meloni.

Also Read

* "She always tries to help, she is an ‌excellent ⁠leader and she is a friend of mine," Trump said, according to Corriere della Sera.

* Italy is planning to send air-defence aid to ⁠Gulf countries in the face of Iranian air strikes, Meloni said on Thursday.

* An Italian navy ⁠vessel is preparing to sail to Cyprus, a navy spokesperson said on Friday, ⁠as part of a joint European mission to protect the island after it came under Iranian fire.

Latest

  1. Why Tanzania’s film industry needs more women producers and creators

  2. Marietha defies odds in Dar’s male-dominated bodaboda sector

  3. One more Tanzanian health facility to start specialized heart treatment in 2027

  4. Most telcos meet service standards, regulator's report shows

  5. Yanga seek clarification on five key issues from Tanzania Premier League Board

In the headlines

View All