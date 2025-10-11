Trump's reaction after not winning the Nobel Peace Prize despite campaigning to be awarded

U.S President Donald Trump

U.S President Donald Trump has not won the Nobel Peace Prize. He responded to the snub with humour after Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado was awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, saying she personally called to tell him she was accepting it “in his honour.”

Speaking to reporters on Friday, President Trump said, “She called me — a very beautiful call — and told me she was accepting the Nobel Peace Prize in my honour, because she believed I truly deserved it. I didn’t say, ‘Then give it to me,’ though maybe she should have.”

Although President Trump refrained from directly criticising the Nobel Committee, the White House took a sharper tone. Communications Director Steven Cheung accused the committee of choosing “politics over peace,” suggesting that Trump’s record of mediating global disputes had been unfairly dismissed.

White House officials had earlier expressed disappointment over the decision, pointing to Trump’s recent role in helping broker a ceasefire deal in Gaza and his previous diplomatic efforts in the Middle East and the Korean Peninsula.

President Trump highlighted what he described as his “strong record of promoting peace and stability,” claiming that few leaders had done more without resorting to war.

