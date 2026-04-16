Trump says Israel, Lebanon have reached 10-day ceasefire

Washington. US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that Israeli and Lebanese leaders ‌had agreed to begin a 10-day ceasefire at 5 p.m. (2100 GMT).

Trump did not specify what day the ceasefire would start. A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the ceasefire would ⁠begin on Thursday.

The Republican president said in the post on Truth Social that he held "excellent conversations” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. In a second post, he said he would be inviting the leaders to the White House ​for "meaningful talks" between the two countries.

"These two Leaders have agreed ‌that ⁠in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST," he wrote, adding that he has ​directed US ⁠Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chairman ​of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan ​Caine ⁠to work with the two countries to achieve lasting peace.