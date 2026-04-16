Tanzania set to host Miss World 2027 as government confirms

Dodoma. The Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Mr Paul Makonda, has announced that Tanzania will host the Miss World pageant in 2027, marking the country’s latest push to position itself on the global entertainment and cultural stage.

Mr Makonda made the announcement on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at the Parliament grounds in Dodoma while speaking to journalists.

He said the government had been working on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in line with requirements set by the Miss World Organisation, noting that the process has now been completed.

“We were working on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) based on what the Miss World organisers required from Tanzania. Good news, that MoU is now complete,” he said.

The minister added that once all remaining formalities are concluded, the agreement will be made public, with the media invited to witness the official signing ceremony.

“Soon we will share and invite the media to witness the signing,” he said.

Mr Makonda explained that the MoU outlines key expectations from the Miss World Organisation, as well as responsibilities that the Government of Tanzania will undertake in hosting the global event.

He also said companies involved in organising beauty pageants are officially recognised by the government and operate under specific regulatory frameworks depending on their registration and mandate.

The minister further clarified that a company owned by businessman Mr Mustafa Hassanali, 361 Degrees Africa, has been granted a licence to run Miss World Tanzania.