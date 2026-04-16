Anna Mwakatundu’s journey in legal affairs management

Dar es Salaam. Despite her 15 years of experience in legal affairs management across different sectors, the past three years since she joined Tanzania Cigarette Public Limited Company Plc as the Legal Affairs Manager have seen her leading legal operations and ensuring compliance across the organisation.

She sees herself merging into a culture that treasures people, sees good in people, a culture that creates visibility for people and gives opportunities to be someone, even in places where one feels he or she cannot make it. This is how Anna Mwakatundu, who is also an Advocate of the High Court of Tanzania working in highly regulated sectors such as Oil and Gas and corporate environments, starts to narrate her story on how a good working environment has shaped the growth of her career and leadership journey.

“For the past three years I see myself growing every day. TCC Plc has been a growing place for me. It has been an aspiring place for me because we have a lot of mentorship opportunities. My dream of becoming a good leader has come to reality as now I inspire other women and girls,” said Anna.

She says 15 years has never felt as long as it sounds, those being the years of experience in legal affairs management across different sectors and jurisdictions.

Her leadership journey has been shaped by operating in complex, highly regulated environments that demand sound judgement, integrity and strategic thinking.

“Working across industries and legal systems strengthened my ability to manage litigation, regulatory engagement and commercial risk while aligning legal advice with business objectives,” says Anna.

Her role evolved from hands-on execution to strategic legal leadership, focused on governance, ethical decision-making and trusted partnership with the business. These experiences led her to her current role as Legal Manager at TCC where she provides strategic legal counsel in a highly regulated environment, safeguards the company’s reputation and supports sustainable business outcomes.

Prior to her current role, Anna served in similar capacities at Total Tanzania, Gapco Tanzania and Ison Xperiences Limited, successfully overseeing legal matters in multiple African countries and demonstrating her expertise in Oil and Gas, Corporate Law, Employment Law and Advocacy.

Being asked how she is using her position as an Advocate of the High Court of Tanzania to empower and inspire more women to pursue careers in the legal field, she said she leads by example and demonstrates that women can excel and lead in complex legal and corporate environments.

“I actively mentor young female lawyers, share my career experiences openly and encourage them to pursue opportunities beyond traditional legal paths. I also get inspired every day by the team of women Excom Members in TCC Plc management,” Anna says.

She advocates for inclusive leadership, professional development and visibility of women in legal roles, aiming to inspire confidence and show that integrity, competence and resilience create space for women to thrive in the legal profession.

Commenting on the challenges she faces as a woman in the legal profession and how she is overcoming them as she transforms her leadership journey, she said one of the key challenges she faces as a woman in the legal profession is having to consistently prove her credibility in highly regulated, male-dominated environments while holding firm to ethical standards.

In overcoming this, she stays grounded in the law, choosing integrity over convenience and building confidence through competence and consistency.

These experiences have transformed Anna’s leadership journey, shaping her into a leader who is principled, resilient and committed to creating space for others to lead with courage and values.

Beyond her professional work, Anna is actively engaged in community service and environmental initiatives.

Commenting on how she supports women through giving back by creating opportunity and confidence, she said:

“Through community and environmental initiatives, we support women and girls by promoting education, awareness and sustainable livelihoods, helping them see that they have a voice, choices and a place in shaping their communities. Empowerment starts when women and girls are supported not just professionally, but socially and environmentally too.”

Her message to young girls who wish to pursue the same career as hers is that, with the pool of opportunities in TCC Plc for upcoming leaders, female lawyers and women who are yet to discover their strength should keep walking, as the sky is no longer the limit.

“Grab any opportunity that comes your way, learn, speak up, raise concerns and give your views. The policies and environment in TCC Plc are very friendly and open to everyone who stops at nothing. Growth programmes are widely available. Create visibility, don’t hold yourself back, keep walking,” she says.

Adding to that, she says that in situations where opportunities and considerations are not being given by employers, it is important for women and girls to create opportunities for themselves.