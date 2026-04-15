Tanzania revokes 40 idle mining licences in major sector clean-up

Dodoma. The Tanzanian government has revoked 40 mining exploration licences in a decisive move to restore discipline, unlock stalled investments, and curb malpractice in the country’s fast-growing extractives sector.

Announcing the crackdown at a press conference in Dodoma on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, the Minister for Minerals, Mr Anthony Mavunde, said the affected licence holders had failed to develop their concessions despite being issued formal notices of non-compliance.

“This action follows persistent failure by licence owners to meet legal requirements, including developing their areas within the stipulated timeframe,” said Mr Mavunde, signalling a tougher enforcement stance under the government’s mining reforms.

The minister directed the Tanzania Mining Commission to cancel the licences and intensify regular inspections nationwide immediately.

He warned that any additional licences found idle or in breach of regulations would face the same fate.

According to the minister, the decision comes amid growing concern over licence hoarding, a practice that has locked up mineral-rich land without productive activity.

Authorities say some licence holders have also failed to pay required fees, comply with local content rules, meet corporate social responsibility obligations, or provide verifiable investment records.

“These behaviours undermine the growth of the mining sector and deny the country and its citizens the full benefit of their natural resources,” said Mr Mavunde.

The government argues that unused licences have also contributed to a surge in illegal mining, as informal miners invade dormant concession areas.

In a sign that the crackdown is far from over, the minister revealed that 43 additional licences, 40 for exploration and three for medium-scale mining, were issued default notices on April 10, 2026.

He said their holders have been given 30 days to rectify identified violations or risk cancellation.

"The government plans to reallocate revoked licences to serious investors capable of developing the resources and contributing to economic growth," he noted.

Beyond regulatory enforcement, the minister raised concern over recurring “gold rush” incidents across the country, where large groups of informal miners flock to newly discovered deposits.

While acknowledging the economic pull of such discoveries, Mr Mavunde warned that unregulated mining activities pose significant risks, including safety hazards, environmental degradation, disease outbreaks, and conflicts with licensed operators.

He stressed that all mining activities must be conducted under valid licences in accordance with Tanzania’s mining laws.

The minister issued a stern warning against the invasion of legally licensed mining areas, calling the practice illegal and disruptive.

“From now on, it is strictly prohibited to invade licensed mining areas under the pretext of gold rush activities,” he said, adding that the government would take firm legal action against violators.

The sweeping measures underscore Tanzania’s broader push to formalise the mining sector, improve governance, and attract credible investment.