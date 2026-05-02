Trump says US Navy acting 'like pirates' to carry out naval blockade of Iranian ports

Washington. President Donald Trump said on Friday the US Navy was acting "like pirates" in carrying out Washington's naval blockade ​of Iranian ports during the US and Israel's war against Iran.

Trump ‌made the comments while describing the seizure by US forces of a ship a few days ago.

"We took over the ship, we took over ​the cargo, we took over the oil. It's a very ​profitable business," Trump said in remarks on Friday evening. "We're ⁠like pirates. We're sort of like pirates but we are not ​playing games."

Some of Tehran's vessels have been seized by the US after leaving ​Iranian ports, along with sanctioned container ships and Iranian tankers in Asian waters.

Iran has blocked nearly all ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz apart from its ​own since the start of the war. Trump has imposed ​a separate blockade of Iranian ports.

The U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on February ‌28. ⁠Iran responded with its own strikes on Israel and Gulf states that host U.S. bases. U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed thousands and displaced millions.

The war has raised oil prices ​and led to the ​blockade of ⁠the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for about 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.

Trump, ​who has offered shifting timelines and goals for the ​war that ⁠remains unpopular in the U.S., has faced widespread condemnation over his comments on the conflict, including when he threatened to destroy Iran's ⁠entire civilization ​last month.