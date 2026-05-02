Trump says US Navy acting 'like pirates' to carry out naval blockade of Iranian ports

A view of Iranian-flagged cargo ship M/V Touska as the US Navy Arleigh Burke-class Aegis guided missile destroyer USS Spruance conducts its interception in a location given as the north Arabian Sea, in this screen capture from a video released April 19, 2026.

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

Washington. President Donald Trump said on Friday the US Navy was acting "like pirates" in carrying out Washington's naval blockade ​of Iranian ports during the US and Israel's war against Iran.

Trump ‌made the comments while describing the seizure by US forces of a ship a few days ago.

"We took over the ship, we took over ​the cargo, we took over the oil. It's a very ​profitable business," Trump said in remarks on Friday evening. "We're ⁠like pirates. We're sort of like pirates but we are not ​playing games."

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Some of Tehran's vessels have been seized by the US after leaving ​Iranian ports, along with sanctioned container ships and Iranian tankers in Asian waters.

Iran has blocked nearly all ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz apart from its ​own since the start of the war. Trump has imposed ​a separate blockade of Iranian ports.

The U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on February ‌28. ⁠Iran responded with its own strikes on Israel and Gulf states that host U.S. bases. U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed thousands and displaced millions.

The war has raised oil prices ​and led to the ​blockade of ⁠the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for about 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.

Trump, ​who has offered shifting timelines and goals for the ​war that ⁠remains unpopular in the U.S., has faced widespread condemnation over his comments on the conflict, including when he threatened to destroy Iran's ⁠entire civilization ​last month.

Many U.S. experts said last ​month that American strikes on Iran may amount to war crimes after Trump threatened to target ​civilian infrastructure.

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