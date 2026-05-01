Tanzania's opposition Chadema launches fundraising drive as it resumes rallies

Dar es Salaam. Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) has resolved to resume nationwide public rallies, roll out a structured fundraising strategy and intensify calls for constitutional reforms, following a key Central Committee meeting held in the city.

The two-day meeting, which also reviewed the report of the Commission of Inquiry into the October 29 incidents of public disorder, took place at the party’s headquarters in Mikocheni.

It marked the first major political gathering since the suspension of Chadema’s political activities on June 10, 2025, following a High Court order.

The session was chaired by the party’s Mainland Vice-Chairperson, Mr John Heche, in the absence of national chairperson Mr Tundu Lissu, who is currently in custody facing treason-related charges.

Opening the meeting on April 28, 2026, Mr Heche urged members to deliberate prudently and make firm decisions, noting that the future of both the party and the country depended on their leadership as the main opposition.

Sources said the committee resolved to conduct elections to fill vacant leadership positions left open due to resignations, defections and other circumstances.

The meeting also agreed to release a detailed public analysis of the findings of the Commission of Inquiry into the October 29 unrest, chaired by retired Chief Justice Mohamed Chande Othman.

Party insiders indicated that Chadema’s leadership is expected to convene a press conference to formally announce the resolutions and outline its position on the report.

Presenting the findings on April 23, 2026, Justice Chande identified five underlying causes and four triggers of the unrest, including political statements and incidents of abductions cited as contributing factors to the violence that followed.

The committee also appointed Mr Yohana Kaunya as Acting Secretary for the Northern Zone, replacing Mr Totian Ndonde, who resigned.

It further resolved that upon completion of the process to fill leadership vacancies, the party would convene the National Council to discharge its constitutional responsibilities.

A proposal on political reconciliation was reportedly raised during the meeting but did not gain support, with members opting not to deliberate on it.

Following Chadema’s absence from the October 29 general election and the subsequent loss of eligibility for state funding, the committee also agreed to design a sustainable financing strategy to support party operations.

Speaking on April 30, 2026, Chadema Deputy Secretary-General (Mainland), Mr Amani Golugwa, confirmed that the party had concluded two days of intensive deliberations and that official resolutions would be announced in due course.

He said issues such as reconciliation and leadership vacancies were discussed, but declined to provide details ahead of the official communication.

“Those issues, including others being discussed informally, will be addressed when we officially present our resolutions,” he said.

“At this stage, I cannot provide detailed information until we make our formal statement in the coming days,” he said.

Mr Golugwa said the party was finalising a comprehensive statement to inform the public, noting that Chadema follows established procedures in packaging resolutions after major meetings.

“We are aware that many Tanzanians are eager to know what was discussed. We are preparing a statement that will meet public expectations,” he said.

He said that the party would focus on two key priorities: advancing justice by championing citizens’ rights and pushing for a new Constitution with transparent electoral processes to strengthen governance.

Mr Golugwa said the second priority would centre on promoting truth and accountability, rejecting hypocrisy and favouritism, and fostering a society grounded in integrity.

“We do not want a nation characterised by manipulation, sycophancy and falsehoods. We want a society that values truth and accountability, because truth sets people free,” he said.

He said that Chadema envisions a country where leaders accept criticism, remain accountable and consistently uphold the truth.