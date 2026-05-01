Samia pledges pay rise next year, urges workers to step up performance

Njombe . President Samia Suluhu Hassan has pledged to raise workers’ salaries next year, not this year, urging employees to work harder and more professionally to spur national development.

Speaking on May 1, 2026 during May Day celebrations held nationally in Njombe Region, President Samia said salary increments would be considered next year if workers deliver satisfactory performance through commitment, effort and expertise.

She said despite the existing economic challenges, the government would continue improving workers’ welfare as the economy strengthens.

The President also said the government would continue strengthening strategies to formalise the informal sector, which employs millions of Tanzanians, while enhancing communication and inclusion of those groups in labour and national development matters.

She urged workers to play their part in nation-building by cooperating with the government and prioritising national interests.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan speaks with Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba during the national celebrations to mark International Workers’ Day (May Day 2026), held in Njombe Region on May 1, 2026.

“I encourage us to continue working hard, with integrity and professionalism, in order to build a strong economy and improve social welfare,” Samia said.

Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba during the national celebrations to mark International Workers’ Day (May Day 2026), held in Njombe Region on May 1, 2026.

She added that the government would continue improving working conditions and employees’ benefits as the economy grows, while taking further steps to enhance workers’ wellbeing.

Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba said President Samia’s attendance at the Njombe May Day celebrations was a great honour to workers and residents of the region.

He said under President Samia’s leadership, numerous development projects have been implemented across key sectors, including health, education and infrastructure.

He urged workers not to lose hope but to remain patient in carrying out their duties, noting that perseverance is the right path to success.

“I learnt something from the match the other day between Simba and Yanga. Our friends Simba are very patient. They have lost seven times but they persevered. Workers must also be patient,” Mr Nchemba said.

Minister for Labour, Employment and People with Disabilities, Mr Deus Sangu, said the May Day celebrations were preceded by the World Day for Safety and Health at Work, held on April 28, 2026, aimed at mobilising employers, employees and the public to work together in promoting workplace safety.

He said the celebrations had brought significant benefits to Njombe residents, including a health screening exercise that attracted about 5,634 people.

Njombe Regional Commissioner Anthony Mtaka said construction of the University of Dar es Salaam’s Njombe campus at Idom has been completed, with admissions already underway and classes expected to begin soon.

Njombe Regional Commissioner Anthony Mtaka

He added that the region has received more than 2,000 newly employed public servants in various sectors, including health, education and agriculture, urging them to respect their work.

“We thank you very much, Madam President, for the many projects implemented in Njombe, including the construction of the university and other developments,” Mr Mtaka said.

TUCTA president Tumaini Nyamhokya thanked President Samia for increasing workers’ salaries during her tenure, saying it has boosted morale and productivity.

“We thank you, Madam President, for raising workers’ salaries during your term. It has increased motivation and energy to work,” Mr Nyamhokya said.

Various scenes during the national celebrations to mark International Workers’ Day (May Day 2026), held in Njombe Region on May 1, 2026.

Meanwhile, the Secretary General of the Trade Union Congress of Tanzania (Tucta) Mr Hery Mkunda said although some challenges had been addressed, some workers still fail to receive their entitlements when they go for further studies.

“Other challenges include salary arrears and outstanding wage payments for some workers,” he said.

Workers from various ministries, as well as public and private institutions, take part in the national celebrations to mark International Workers’ Day (May Day 2026), held in Njombe Region on May 1, 2026.

Workers from various ministries, as well as public and private institutions, take part in the national celebrations to mark International Workers’ Day (May Day 2026), held in Njombe Region on May 1, 2026.

Workers from various ministries, as well as public and private institutions, take part in the national celebrations to mark International Workers’ Day (May Day 2026), held in Njombe Region on May 1, 2026.

Workers from various ministries, as well as public and private institutions, take part in the national celebrations to mark International Workers’ Day (May Day 2026), held in Njombe Region on May 1, 2026.