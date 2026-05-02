Kikwete witnesses historic moment for Tanzania as Ngasuma earns prestigious Harvard award

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania's former President Jakaya Kikwete has congratulated Tanzanian PhD student Ms Ngasuma Kanyeka after she won a prestigious Harvard award offered under the Harvard Ministerial Leadership Programme (HMLP), sponsored by the Tessa Jowell Foundation.

While at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Kikwete was among the speakers at the HMLP, which was established in 2012.

The highly competitive award is presented annually to one Harvard PhD student whose research contributes to the advancement of developing countries.

Ms Kanyeka’s research applies Artificial Intelligence to improve credit guarantee systems (AI credit models), with the aim of enabling women and young people to access affordable loans, increase income and improve household health outcomes.