Kikwete witnesses historic moment for Tanzania as Ngasuma earns prestigious Harvard award

Former Tanzania President, Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete (right) poses for a photo with Tanzanian PhD student Ms Ngasuma Eva Kanyeka, Harvard Kennedy School Dean Mr Jeremy Weinstein and Harvard Graduate School Dean Ms Nonnie Lesaux during the Harvard Ministerial Leadership Programme at Harvard University.

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania's former President Jakaya Kikwete has congratulated Tanzanian PhD student Ms Ngasuma Kanyeka after she won a prestigious Harvard award offered under the Harvard Ministerial Leadership Programme (HMLP), sponsored by the Tessa Jowell Foundation.

While at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Kikwete was among the speakers at the HMLP, which was established in 2012.

Also Read

The highly competitive award is presented annually to one Harvard PhD student whose research contributes to the advancement of developing countries.

Ms Kanyeka’s research applies Artificial Intelligence to improve credit guarantee systems (AI credit models), with the aim of enabling women and young people to access affordable loans, increase income and improve household health outcomes.

Former President Dr Kikwete commended her for representing Tanzania with distinction on the global stage and for raising the country’s profile with great honour at Harvard University.

Latest

  1. From Dar to Harvard: Ngasuma’s journey of impact and global recognition

  2. Kenyan President Ruto announces 12% salary increase for workers

  3. Does Tanzania need a criminal justice commission after the Chande report?

  4. Uganda court sentences man to death for killing four young children at nursery school

  5. US imposes sanctions on former Congo President Joseph Kabila

In the headlines

View All