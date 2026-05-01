Court dismisses case against Tanzania Law Society

Arusha. The Arusha Zone of the High Court of Tanzania has dismissed an application for judicial review filed by Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) member, Mr Bartazary Mahai, seeking to block discussion of a key agenda item at the Society’s Annual General Meeting (AGM).
Mr Mahai had, under a certificate of urgency, sought a temporary injunction to restrain the tabling and discussion of agenda item number 11 at the TLS AGM held from April 30 to May 2, 2026. He also requested leave to institute judicial review proceedings against TLS and the Attorney General (AG).
In a ruling delivered on April 30, 2026, Judge Aisha Bade held that the application was premature, as it was filed before the completion of the Society’s internal processes.