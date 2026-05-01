Court dismisses case against Tanzania Law Society

Arusha. The Arusha Zone of the High Court of Tanzania has dismissed an application for judicial review filed by Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) member, Mr Bartazary Mahai, seeking to block discussion of a key agenda item at the Society’s Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Mr Mahai had, under a certificate of urgency, sought a temporary injunction to restrain the tabling and discussion of agenda item number 11 at the TLS AGM held from April 30 to May 2, 2026. He also requested leave to institute judicial review proceedings against TLS and the Attorney General (AG).

In a ruling delivered on April 30, 2026, Judge Aisha Bade held that the application was premature, as it was filed before the completion of the Society’s internal processes.

A copy of the ruling has since been made available on the Judiciary’s online platform.

Judge Bade noted that the AGM—being the Society’s supreme decision-making organ—had not yet concluded and that the contested agenda item was still under consideration.

She observed that the applicant had the opportunity to participate in the meeting, present his arguments and influence the outcome through established internal mechanisms.

“The Court’s powers of judicial review are exercised where alternative remedies have been exhausted, not to interfere with ongoing processes,” she ruled.

The Court consequently found that the application did not meet the legal threshold and struck it out.

Background to the case

Mr Mahai’s application stemmed from decisions allegedly made by the TLS Governing Council during its meetings held on April 13 and 17, 2026.

He claimed that the Council had unlawfully rejected several proposals submitted by members for inclusion in the AGM agenda, prompting him to seek court intervention.

However, TLS, as the first respondent, raised a preliminary objection, arguing that the application was premature since no final decision had been reached by either the Governing Council or the AGM.

According to TLS, the documents relied upon by the applicant were merely records of internal deliberations and did not constitute binding decisions subject to judicial review.

The Society further argued that Mr Mahai had failed to exhaust internal dispute resolution mechanisms, which allow members to table, debate and vote on issues during the AGM.

TLS maintained that the applicant had the right to raise his concerns at the meeting instead of resorting to litigation before the process had run its full course.

The respondent also described the application as an abuse of court process, contending that it sought to block an agenda item already formally included in the AGM notice.

Applicant’s response

Mr Mahai opposed the preliminary objection, arguing that it raised factual issues requiring evidentiary examination and therefore did not qualify as a proper preliminary objection.

He insisted that the materials submitted before the Court demonstrated the existence of an unlawful decision by the Governing Council, warranting judicial intervention.

On the issue of internal remedies, he argued that there was no effective mechanism capable of offering timely redress, thus justifying his move to court.

He also rejected claims that his application amounted to abuse of court process, stating that he was exercising his legal right to safeguard his interests and those of other TLS members.

Court’s findings

In her determination, Judge Bade held that the preliminary objection raised valid points of law, particularly on the requirement to exhaust internal remedies.

She emphasised that courts are generally reluctant to intervene in the internal affairs of institutions where adequate mechanisms exist to resolve disputes.

“The AGM is the highest decision-making organ of TLS, and the applicant had an opportunity to participate fully in its proceedings,” she stated.

The judge further clarified that judicial review is concerned with final decisions, not ongoing deliberations that may still change.

She therefore upheld the first and second grounds of the preliminary objection and dismissed the application in its entirety.

However, the Court noted that the applicant remains at liberty to seek legal redress should he be dissatisfied with any final decision reached after the conclusion of the Society’s internal processes.