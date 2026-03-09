Ukraine has received 11 requests for help downing Iranian drones, Zelenskiy says

Kyiv. Ukraine has received 11 requests from countries neighbouring Iran, as well as from the U.S. ​and Europe, for help downing drones fired by Tehran, President Volodymyr ‌Zelenskiy said on Monday after a week of conflict in the Middle East.

Kyiv is seeking to leverage its deep experience countering Russian drones based on ​Iranian designs as it pushes its allies for more weapons ​capable of shooting down ballistic missiles fired in Russian air ⁠attacks on its cities.

"There is clear interest in Ukraine's experience in ​protecting lives, relevant interceptors, electronic warfare systems, and training," Zelenskiy said ​on X after a national security meeting.

"Ukraine is ready to respond positively to requests from those who help us protect the lives of Ukrainians and the ​independence of Ukraine."

He added that some requests have been met ​with "concrete decisions and specific support", without providing further details.

Zelenskiy had earlier told the New ‌York ⁠Times that Ukraine sent interceptor drones and a team of experts to protect U.S. military bases in Jordan after a request by Washington on Thursday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Interceptor drones - costing a few thousand dollars each at ​most - are seen as ​an efficient ⁠way to counter attacks by drones like the Russian-made Shaheds, and Ukrainian defence firms are ramping up ​production with an eye toward exporting them.

The U.S. ​and Qatar ⁠were in talks to purchase Ukrainian interceptor drones, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters last week.