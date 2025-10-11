Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

Oslo. Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, recognised for her “tireless efforts to restore democracy through peaceful means and her courage in the face of authoritarian repression.”

The Norwegian Nobel Committee praised Machado for “her unwavering commitment to democratic principles, human rights, and the rule of law,” describing her as a symbol of peaceful resistance in Latin America’s ongoing struggle for freedom.

Machado, a longtime critic of President Nicolás Maduro’s government, has faced arrests, harassment, and political bans over her activism. Despite these challenges, she has continued to mobilise Venezuelans through civic campaigns and international advocacy, calling for free and fair elections and an end to political persecution.

In a brief statement following the announcement, Machado dedicated the award to “the Venezuelan people who have suffered, resisted, and dreamed of a free nation.” She added, “This honour belongs to every citizen who has chosen courage over silence.”

During her remarks, Machado also mentioned that she had spoken with U.S President Donald Trump, to whom she expressed gratitude for his support and said she accepted the prize “in his honour,” acknowledging what she called his “decisive backing of Venezuela’s democratic cause.”

The decision to award Machado the Peace Prize has been widely applauded by global human rights organisations and democracy advocates. Leaders from across Latin America and Europe hailed the recognition as a powerful message of solidarity with the Venezuelan opposition movement.

However, reactions from Caracas were sharply critical. Government officials dismissed the award as “politically motivated interference,” accusing the Nobel Committee of siding with foreign interests.

Machado’s win marks the first time in over a decade that the Nobel Peace Prize has gone to a Latin American figure. Analysts say the choice underscores the committee’s growing focus on democracy and civic freedoms amid rising global authoritarianism.

In Washington, President Trump — who has long touted his administration’s foreign policy achievements — later responded warmly to Machado’s gesture, saying he was “deeply honoured” by her dedication.

“This is a great day for freedom and for the people of Venezuela,” Trump told reporters. “María Corina Machado has shown tremendous courage, and I’m proud to have supported her cause.”