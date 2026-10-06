World Bank raises Africa's 2026 growth forecast, urges AI investments

Nairobi. The World Bank has raised Africa's 2026 economic growth forecast to 4.3 percent, citing ‌stronger performance across the region, and urged governments to embrace artificial intelligence to boost productivity and create jobs.

The region has weathered a tough global environment, the lender said in its Africa Economic Update report on Tuesday, marked by higher energy prices due ​to the impact of the Iran war on supply chains. The new growth forecast is up ​from the 4.1 percent expected in April. In 2025, the region's economy grew by 4.1 percent.

The upgrade ⁠shows growing confidence that reforms in some of Africa's biggest economies are paying off even as the Iran ​war roils global energy markets. But these gains have yet to make a dent in poverty, with per ​capita income growth still trailing broader economic growth across much of the continent.

"Economic activity in Sub-Saharan Africa continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience, with growth forecasts upgraded for nearly three-quarters of countries in the region," said Andrew Dabalen, the World Bank's chief economist for ​Africa.

Zambia, Nigeria, Ethiopia and Angola all saw an upgrade to their growth forecast, the bank said, attributing gains ​to years of economic reforms and better economic management starting to pay off.

Risks remained, however, including a prolonged Middle East conflict, ‌the ⁠El Niño weather phenomenon, high interest rates in advanced economies and elevated debt servicing costs, Dabalen said.

National debt loads in the region have stabilised with the debt-to-GDP ratio at about 57 percent, the World Bank report said, but about half of the countries are either in default or struggling to service their debts, pointing to persistently high ​debt service costs.

Investments in artificial ​intelligence

Faster growth is not ⁠translating into significant poverty reduction, the World Bank warned, with per capita income growth expected to increase only to 1.8 percent this year from 1.6 percent last year.

"The next ​challenge is turning growth into more jobs and better opportunities," Dabalen said.