







Dar es Salaam. Fadlu Davids made a winning start to his competitive tenure as Yanga head coach after guiding the defending champions to a convincing 2-0 victory over Polisi Tanzania at Ushirika Stadium in Moshi today, November 20, 2026.

Goals from Cheikh Ibrahima Toure and Peter Shalulile in either half secured three valuable points for the Jangwani giants, while also ending Polisi Tanzania's impressive unbeaten home record.

The result provided an encouraging beginning for Davids, who was appointed following the departure of Manqoba Mngqithi, as he begins the task of maintaining Yanga's dominance in domestic football and strengthening their championship ambitions.

The encounter attracted considerable attention from football fans, particularly because of Davids' first competitive assignment and Ushirika Stadium's reputation as a difficult venue for Yanga.

Polisi had enjoyed an unbeaten run at their home ground dating back to their Championship days, but that record finally came to an end against the Mainland Premier League champions.

For Yanga, the victory also extended their dominance over the Moshi-based side. The two teams last met in the Federation Cup on March 8, 2026, at KMC Complex in Dar es Salaam, where Yanga registered a commanding 7-1 victory while Polisi were still competing in the Championship.

Yanga, playing their 11th league match of the season, approached yesterday's encounter with caution, as both sides initially focused on controlling the midfield and limiting spaces for their opponents.

The opening 30 minutes produced a closely contested battle, but the visitors gradually found their rhythm, displaying better composure and greater purpose whenever they moved forward.

Their patience paid off in the 30th minute when Toure broke the deadlock with a well-taken header that gave Yanga the advantage.

The striker reacted intelligently to a long delivery from defensive midfielder Mudathir Yahya, who launched the ball from just outside Polisi's penalty area. Toure positioned himself between the home team's defenders before directing a clean header into the net.

The goal forced Polisi to change their approach, with the hosts increasing their attacking efforts in search of an equaliser.

They particularly relied on attacks through the flanks and long deliveries into Yanga's penalty area, hoping to exploit any defensive weaknesses. However, the visitors remained organised at the back, frustrating the home side's attempts to restore parity.

Yanga consequently went into the break holding a 1-0 advantage, having demonstrated the discipline required to manage a difficult away fixture.

The second half developed into a tactical contest, with Polisi attempting to raise their attacking intensity while Yanga sought to maintain control and protect their lead.

The hosts continued searching for a breakthrough, but Yanga's defensive organisation and experience made it difficult for them to create clear scoring opportunities.

Davids' side eventually delivered the decisive blow in the 75th minute when Namibian forward Shalulile found the net to double the visitors' advantage.

The second goal effectively ended Polisi's hopes of recovering and confirmed Yanga's first victory under their new coach.

Beyond the significance of Davids' winning debut, the three points were important in the increasingly competitive title race.

Yanga moved to 28 points from 11 matches, remaining second in the standings, two points behind leaders Simba SC, who have collected 30 points but played one match more.

The result keeps the defending champions firmly in contention as they pursue another league title, with Davids now having an opportunity to build momentum and introduce his ideas to the squad.

For Polisi Tanzania, the defeat was their fifth in 12 league matches, leaving them sixth with 15 points. The loss was particularly disappointing because it ended their impressive unbeaten home run.

After the final whistle, Yanga supporters celebrated enthusiastically at Ushirika Stadium, repeatedly chanting Davids' name in recognition of the successful start to his tenure.

The celebrations reflected the optimism surrounding the new coach, although the bigger test will be maintaining consistency as Yanga continue their pursuit of domestic honours.