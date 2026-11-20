Dar es Salaam. The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) has assumed responsibility for licensing and supervising non-deposit-taking microfinance service providers in Zanzibar, requiring existing operators to apply for licences by December 31, 2026.

The move aims to bring microfinance institutions operating in the Isles under a formal regulatory framework, with clear requirements on licensing, minimum capital and corporate governance.

In a public notice issued on Friday, November 20, 2026, BoT Governor Emmanuel Tutuba said the central bank had been mandated to regulate and supervise the providers under Sections 15 and 16 of the Zanzibar Microfinance Services Act No. 9 of 2023.

"The law, enacted by the Zanzibar House of Representatives, came into force in 2025 following its publication by the Minister of Finance, Zanzibar. Its implementation forms part of efforts to operationalise the Zanzibar Microfinance Policy of 2019," reads part of the statement.

Mr Tutuba said the Zanzibar Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with financial sector stakeholders, had developed the Microfinance (Non-Deposit Taking Microfinance Service Providers – Tier II) Regulations, 2025, to facilitate implementation of the law.

"The regulations establish the procedures and requirements governing the licensing, capital adequacy and corporate governance of institutions offering non-deposit-taking microfinance services,” reads another part.

Under the new arrangement, existing providers and those intending to enter the market must submit licence applications to the BoT's Zanzibar Branch, he said.

Although the application requirement took effect on the date of the notice, existing operators have until December 31, 2026, to comply.

The central bank also warned operators and the public that conducting microfinance business without a valid licence constitutes an offence under Section 6 of the Zanzibar Microfinance Services Act No. 9 of 2023.