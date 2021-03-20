LIVE: President Magufuli's final respects at Uhuru Stadium

President John Pombe Magufuli, who died on Wednesday March 17, will be buried on March 26.

A programme released by President Samia Suluhu, who replaced him on Friday, said Saturday marks the first day of moving and viewing the body.

President Suluhu also announced a 21-day mourning for Magufuli, adding that all flags of Tanzania will fly at half-mast for the period.





Here is the funeral programme:

March 20: The body will be taken from Lugalo Military Hospital then St Peter's Catholic Church in Dar es Salaam before proceeding to Uhuru Stadium for Tanzanian leaders to pay their last respects.

March 21: Public pays respects at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

March 22: Body flown to Dodoma for paying of last respects by public. It will be a public holiday.

March 23: Public to pay last respects in Zanzibar

March 24:Body flown to Mwanza for paying of last respects by public

March 25: Body flown to Geita for family and public to pay their last respects

March 26: Mass at Catholic Church in Chato followed by burial at his home.