Makini Party pledges processing plants, stable markets for Rungwe farmers

Mbeya. Coffee, avocado, and tea farmers in Rungwe District Council, Mbeya Region, have been promised specialised processing plants and reliable markets to enhance returns from their produce.

Makini Party presidential candidate Coaster Kibonde made the promise on Monday, September 29, 2025, at the K‑K neighbourhood during his campaign tour in Mbeya Region.

Speaking at the neighbourhood, Mr Kibonde expressed concern that tea, avocado, and coffee lack stable markets, leaving farmers unable to reap the required benefit from their harvests.

He pledged that if elected President of the United Republic of Tanzania, he would establish processing plants to add value to raw produce and guarantee both domestic and export markets.

“I will revive the tea factory and construct processing plants for avocado and coffee. My government will ensure secure markets locally and abroad,” pledged Mr Kibonde.

He also promised constitutional reforms, stating he would appoint a cabinet inclusive of leaders from all parties, and urged citizens to safeguard peace and stability.

During the meeting, Makini Party parliamentary candidate for Rungwe Constituency, Mr Gabriel Kibonde, said that if elected, roads, bridges, and the construction of modern abattoirs would be his priorities.

“I will go door to door, through wards and villages, to ensure everyone works effectively. I will build a modern bridge and all roads will be passable,” promised the constituency’s parliamentary hopeful.

Earlier, the party’s Mbeya regional secretary, Mr Leonard Mwaikambo, said politics should not breed hatred, noting that every leader’s duty is to serve the nation.

“Today is our third rally in this region. I commend and thank the chairperson of this neighbourhood for attending. This shows our unity as Tanzanians,” said Mr Mwaikambo.

The party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Ramadan Mbombo, said politics is the backbone of governance, adding that leadership positions are attained through political processes.

“From neighbourhood to national level, we elect leaders through politics. We have come to Rungwe to seek your votes so that Makini can lead the nation,” said Mr Mbombo.

“All parties have the right to govern, including Makini. We have policies that address citizens’ needs, and we expect Rungwe to vote for our presidential candidate, Mr Kibonde,” he added.

The party’s Vice Chairperson, Ms Grace Ngonyani, urged women and youth to lead in making the right choice by supporting Makini, noting the party’s policies address their concerns.

She urged citizens not to lose hope in voting, warning that failure to do so would allow others to elect leaders serving personal interests.