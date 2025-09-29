MAKINI presidential candidate, Kibonde, pledges tractors, higher minimum wage in Mbeya

Mbeya. Chama cha Makini presidential candidate, Coaster Kibonde, has promised tractors for farmers and a minimum wage of Sh600,000 if elected, urging residents of his hometown, Mbalizi, to support him.

Speaking at a rally at Tarafani grounds on September 27, Kibonde said his upbringing in Mbalizi gave him a unique opportunity to serve the people with patriotism.

He outlined his party’s priorities in agriculture, education, and health.

He pledged free education from primary to university level, focused on skills for local and global job markets, and support for students to study abroad.

In agriculture, he promised five acres of land with title deeds for each youth, tractors to replace hand hoes, and open markets for farmers to sell produce.

On health, Kibonde vowed to build well-equipped dispensaries and warned against negligence leading to deaths.

He said his government would also provide interest-free loans to small traders.

Running mate Azza Haji Suleiman said health would be prioritised through a free service known as Makini Care.

“Health is the foundation of all other plans. With healthy citizens, everything is possible,” she said, urging voters not to be swayed by money. Deputy Chairperson and Ubungo parliamentary candidate Grace Ngonyani urged residents to seize the opportunity to vote for a local-born candidate.

Deputy Secretary Ramadan Bambo added that the party would redistribute land from a few leaders to the youth.