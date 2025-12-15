52 Congolese refugees enter Kigoma as M23 rebels seize Uvira

Dar es Salaam. As M23 rebels from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) take control of the border town of Uvira, 52 refugees have crossed into Tanzania’s Kigoma Region, where they are currently undergoing security screening by state authorities.

Uvira, now under the control of the M23 rebels, serves as the administrative capital of South Kivu Province.

The town lies in eastern DRC and borders Tanzania through Lake Tanganyika. The journey from Uvira to Kigoma is short, with water transport costing approximately Sh15,000.

Speaking to The Citizen on Sunday, December 14, 2025, the Kigoma Regional Commissioner, Ambassador Simon Sirro, said the region is fully prepared to address any security threats arising from the situation.

He confirmed that security surveillance and border patrols have been intensified, particularly along Lake Tanganyika, to safeguard residents as authorities question the 52 refugees who fled the unrest.

Ambassador Sirro said preparations began immediately after reports emerged that Uvira had fallen under rebel control, with the government working closely with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

“We have been prepared from the outset. We share a water border with the DRC through Lake Tanganyika, and we have already held discussions with UNHCR,” said Sirro, a retired Inspector General of Police.

He added that defence and security organs, including the Police Force, have been reinforced and are conducting round-the-clock patrols, including operations aimed at preventing crime and armed robbery on the lake.

The 52 refugees received from the DRC are being interviewed to verify their status before being handed over to UNHCR for transfer to designated refugee camps.

“We are continuing with interviews to establish whether they are genuine refugees before further steps are taken,” he said.

Sirro warned that the government remains alert to the risk of individuals entering the country with weapons by blending in with civilians.

On the general security situation, Sirro assured residents that Kigoma Region remains calm and directed security committees from the village, ward and district levels up to the regional level to discharge their duties diligently.

He urged citizens to remain vigilant and report immediately any unfamiliar individuals or suspicious activities. “Security is the responsibility of every Tanzanian,” he said, adding that the government will continue to take all necessary measures to protect peace, citizens and their property.

Challenges facing Tanzanian drivers

As Sirro issued the security update, Tanzania’s Ambassador to the DRC, Said Mshana, addressed serious security challenges facing Tanzanian drivers working in the conflict-hit areas.

The newspaper shared with him a video circulating on social media showing a Tanzanian driver in Uvira lamenting the deteriorating security situation, with gunfire clearly audible in the background.

Ambassador Mshana said eastern DRC is vast and that the provinces of Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu continue to face severe insecurity. Some areas are under the control of armed groups, including M23, AFC and ADF, exposing travellers and traders to grave danger.

“We consistently provide guidance to drivers and their employers, urging them to take maximum precautions when travelling in these areas,” he said.

He stressed the importance of drivers understanding the security situation of their intended destinations to avoid harm caused by rebel groups.

Mshana advised that any driver encountering difficulties should immediately contact relatives or employers to facilitate communication with the embassy.

He emphasised the need to know the driver’s phone number, exact location and distance from the border to enable swift intervention.

He explained that such information allows the embassy to coordinate with neighbouring countries, including Burundi or Rwanda, to secure safe and timely assistance for affected Tanzanian citizens.