Creative franchise redefines how Tanzanian films reach their audience

Dar es Salaam. On the night of December 12, Bongo Movie lovers gathered at Century Cinema, Dar Free Market, for an experience that went beyond a film screening, as the Oh Sh*t Universe brought its stories to the big screen in a lively, multi-layered celebration of Tanzanian cinema.

While Bongo films have found their way into cinemas before, the event stood out for how it blended film, live interaction and audience engagement.

The evening featured performances, a live podcast session, photo moments with cast and creatives, and open conversations that turned the cinema into a creative hub rather than just a screening venue.

For many in attendance, it was their first time watching a Tanzanian film inside a cinema hall, a moment several described as both emotional and eye-opening.

Industry stakeholders noted that such events signal a growing confidence in local storytelling and a shift towards creating cinematic experiences that match audience expectations.

The screening attracted a diverse mix of film veterans such as Lamata, alongside a new generation of filmmakers and content creators, including Wilson Nkya, all turning up to show support for the expanding Oh Sh*t Universe.

Although the night was primarily designed to launch Oh Sh*t It’s My Birthday, the producers made a deliberate creative choice to first screen Oh Sh*t It’s Christmas, allowing audiences to understand the characters, their motivations and the emotional foundation of the story.

Oh Sh*t It’s Christmas introduces Derick, a young man consumed by jealousy after seeing his girlfriend, Viola, close to her ex-lover, Mr Romantic.

Acting out of anger and insecurity, Derick impulsively kisses Catherine a decision that triggers a chain of romantic and comedic chaos.

The sequel, Oh Sh*t It’s My Birthday, picks up seamlessly.

Catherine is now involved with a wealthy new lover, while Derick continues his desperate attempt to win back Viola, who has already chosen to move on.

Despite this, Viola ensures Catherine pays a price for her role, unleashing a calculated revenge on Catherine’s birthday that escalates the drama and keeps the audience fully engaged.

What clearly separates the two films is the visible leap in production value. From cinematography and sound design to storytelling and performance, the sequel reflects notable growth and creative confidence within the Oh Sh*t Universe.

Beyond entertainment, the film subtly delivers a sexual and reproductive health message, reminding audiences about condom use a topic rarely addressed openly in mainstream local cinema, yet smoothly integrated into the narrative.

Audience reactions echoed this evolution.

Several viewers praised the improvement in quality, with one noting that while Oh Sh*t It’s Christmas had an interesting idea, the sequel felt like a fully realised film.

Others called for more stories that reflect real, modern experiences rather than recycled themes.

Director Mathew Valeriana revealed that Oh Sh*t It’s My Birthday was a collective effort involving friends, close collaborators and students, reflecting grassroots filmmaking driven by passion rather than large budgets.

While ruling out turning the project into a series for now, he hinted at plans to expand the universe into feature films, with another instalment already in mind.

Drawing inspiration from international cinema, Valeriana said exposure to Hollywood films helped shape the project’s storytelling approach, adapting global techniques to local realities.

Comedian Nduttu, who started as part of the lighting crew before acting in Oh Sh*t It’s Christmas, praised the project’s growth, suggesting its quality could comfortably compete on global platforms.