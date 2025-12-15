Zambia reaffirms commitment to Tanzania’s transport and logistics sector

Dar es Salaam. Zambia has reaffirmed its intention to remain a key stakeholder in Tanzania’s transport and logistics sector, saying the strong cooperation between the two countries has delivered tangible economic benefits to their citizens and to the Southern African region.

The statement was made by Zambia’s Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transport, Mr Fredrick Mwalusaka, during the launch of a new container-handling machine acquired by Zambian Cargo and Logistics Limited (ZCL).

The equipment will be deployed at the company’s Mukuba Centre offices at the Port of Dar es Salaam.

Speaking at the launch over the weekend, Mr Mwalusaka said the investment aims to increase cargo-handling capacity and reflects the determination of Zambian investors to strengthen the transport sector in Southern Africa and across the continent.

He noted that the expansion of ZCL’s operations in Tanzania also signifies the deepening of the long-standing bilateral cooperation between the two countries, which Zambia is committed to further enhancing for their mutual benefit.

Tanzania’s Deputy Minister for Transport, Mr David Kihenzile, who attended the event, said the Tanzanian government is continuing to upgrade the transport sector to better serve Zambia and Africa at large.

He outlined ongoing improvements, including the expansion of berths at the Port of Dar es Salaam, the construction of the new Bagamoyo Port, the extension of the standard gauge railway (SGR) network, and the upgrading of key road infrastructure.

“Our government is determined to make the transport sector the backbone of the national economy, which is why we are investing heavily in critical infrastructure,” Mr Kihenzile said.

He added that the Port of Dar es Salaam currently has 12 berths, with plans to increase the number to 22 and expand fuel storage facilities.

Mr Kihenzile also spoke about the revival of the Tazara Railway, saying the objective is to enable it to transport up to five million tonnes of cargo annually, a level that has never been achieved since its construction.

Earlier, in his welcoming remarks, ZCL Chief Executive Officer Mr Vyonsi Manda said the company has benefited from strong cooperation from the governments of Tanzania and Zambia, as well as from its workforce, describing this support as the foundation of its success.

He said ZCL has recorded steady growth in recent years, noting that five years ago the company handled 15,000 containers annually, a figure that has since risen to 50,000.

“With the acquisition of this new machine, we are confident that the number of containers handled each year will increase to 70,000, bringing us closer to our long-term target of handling 200,000 containers within the next 15 years,” Mr Manda said.