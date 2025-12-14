Dar water rationing schedule out; Masaki, Mikocheni, Mwenge, Sinza listed for today

By  The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (Dawasa) on Sunday, December 14, 2025, issued a detailed water supply schedule for areas facing water shortages across the city, confirming the resumption of distribution from the Kimara and Tegeta A water tanks.

In an official statement, Dawasa announced that water was released today from the Kimara tank to serve Ubungo, Magufuli Hostel, Mlimani City, Mwenge, Kijitonyama, Kinondoni, Sinza A, Sinza C, Makumbusho, Mwananyamala, Masaki, Mikocheni, Msasani, Aga Khan Hospital, the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI), Upanga, and the central business district.

The authority further stated that areas supplied from the Tegeta A tank today include Madawa, Nike, Magufuli, Makiriri, Kwa Bedui, Goba Health Centre, Deezy, Goba Mpakani, Madale, Mvumoni, Kulangwa, Tumaini, Lalata, Goba Wine, Kibao cha Mbuzi, Matosa Lilian Kibo, Tegeta A Junction, Uzaramoni, Binamu Mpwawa, and Maingi Primary School in Tegeta A.

Dawasa said the schedule is part of ongoing emergency measures to ensure reliable and equitable water distribution to affected residents.

