Retired Defence Chief Mabeyo: Tanzania continues to learn from Magufuli’s leadership

Dar es Salaam. Retired Chief of Defence Forces, General Venance Mabeyo, who served as Tanzania’s top military officer during the late President John Pombe Magufuli’s administration, has said the nation continues to live by the lessons and principles instilled by the late president, five years after his passing.

Speaking at a memorial service in Chato, the late president’s hometown, General Mabeyo highlighted the enduring influence of Magufuli’s leadership on the nation and its current leaders.

“I respectfully acknowledge all protocols, starting with our chief guest. On behalf of my family, and especially Mama Janet Magufuli, I am deeply honoured to participate in this five-year remembrance of our beloved John Pombe Magufuli. Since his departure, we continue on the path he set. Each of us has been given time and responsibility, and all that has been said about him is acknowledged and accepted,” General Mabeyo said.

He described Magufuli as more than a leader, emphasising his role as a teacher who shaped the values and character of those around him.

“I do not wish to repeat all that has been said, but I must stress that President Magufuli taught us how to live rightly. We continue to honour him and pray for him. I firmly believe he still guides our nation, nurturing the development he initiated and the goals he set. May God bless our current leaders to carry forward his work and continue to develop Tanzania, so that we constantly reflect on his vision and dreams,” he added.

General Mabeyo reflected on Magufuli’s unique approach to leadership, noting his emphasis on discipline, accountability, and a strong sense of national duty.

“He taught us that leadership is service. He expected us to work diligently and responsibly, and he led by example. His guidance continues to influence how we serve our nation. May he rest in peace, knowing his principles live on in the hearts of Tanzanians,” he said.

He urged citizens to uphold Magufuli’s legacy by reflecting on his teachings and ensuring the continuation of the development projects he initiated.

“The path he laid is clear, and it is up to all of us—leaders and citizens alike—to ensure Tanzania continues to progress. We honour him not only through words but also through action, by continuing the work he began and holding firmly to the values he demonstrated,” Mabeyo said.

The memorial service included prayers and reflections on Magufuli’s achievements, with participants highlighting his contributions to national development, public service, and his uncompromising stance on accountability.

“We are all servants of the nation, guided by the principles he championed. It is our duty to maintain the integrity and dedication he exemplified. Today, we celebrate his life, mourn his passing, and recommit ourselves to the path he charted,” General Mabeyo said.