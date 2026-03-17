Magufuli’s tireless dedication still inspires, says former Tanzania spy chief

Dar es Salaam. Former President John Pombe Magufuli left a legacy of tireless work and personal mentorship that continues to inspire those who served under him, including former director general of the Tanzania Intelligence and Security Service (TISS), Dr Modestus Kipilimba.

Speaking at today’s five-year memorial service in Chato, the late president’s hometown, Dr Kipilimba described Magufuli as a leader whose commitment went far beyond politics.

“President Magufuli was a man who never rested. He worked late into the night, personally ensuring that every project and initiative succeeded. Being around him, you felt that his mission was also yours,” he said.

Dr Kipilimba recalled his initial hesitation to attend the memorial, but said he could not ignore the chance to pay tribute.

“Mama Janet personally invited me. I hesitated at first, thinking I might not do justice to his memory. But I could not stay away. President Magufuli was more than a leader; he was a mentor and a friend, someone whose guidance shaped the way we approached our work,” he said.

Highlighting the tangible results of Magufuli’s leadership, Dr Kipilimba added: “The sixth government inherited a strong foundation thanks to him. Every reform and policy we implemented was built on the discipline, vision, and hard work he instilled in us. He made sure that every task mattered and that the people of Tanzania benefited.”

Beyond professional achievements, the former TISS chief noted Magufuli’s human side.

“He had a way of bringing joy to those around him. Even in challenging moments, he could lighten the burden of work. His presence was reassuring, and his encouragement left a lasting impression on everyone who served with him,” he said.

Dr Kipilimba urged current leaders to continue building on the late president’s legacy.