"We lost everything": Tanzania’s Tanga traders appeal to govt after devastating fire

Tanga. Long-term investments and business property turned to ashes on Saturday night after a major fire broke out along Twelfth Street in Tanga City, destroying 12 shops and leaving owners without capital or inventory.

A fire engine on Twelfth Street in Tanga City works to extinguish the blaze on Saturday, August 15, 2026. PHOTO| MBONEA HERMAN

Among the affected traders is, a former councillor for Tanga Region between 2020 and 2025, Mr Godiasi Kimati, who recounted a journey of over two decades rebuilding his life after relocating from Kilimanjaro in the late 1990s.

Starting as a domestic worker and later a street hawker selling goods from a head basket, Mr Kimati built an enterprise operating two shops, one for mobile phones and another for sports equipment, both of which were entirely destroyed.

Shops destroyed by a fire that burnt property on Twelfth Street in Tanga City on Saturday, August 15, 2026. PHOTO| MBONEA HERMAN



"I managed to grow step-by-step from hawking to owning two shops to support my family and pay school fees for my children," said Mr Kimati.

"The fire consumed everything; I did not manage to save a single item. I appeal to President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the government to provide us with initial support so we can restart our businesses,” he added.

Shops destroyed by a fire that burnt property on Twelfth Street in Tanga City on Saturday, August 15, 2026. PHOTO| MBONEA HERMAN

Another affected entrepreneur, Mr Juliasi Pantaleo, lost his women's and children's clothing store.

Mr Pantaleo explained that he built the business to support his family and younger siblings following the death of his father, noting that the fire has stalled his long-held plans for expansion.

Trader Godwin Mnyone estimated his losses at over Sh150 million, noting that he had just restocked his store with new inventory worth Sh5 million on the day of the incident.

He added that several shopkeepers lost cash reserves stored on-site and called on the government to extend financial assistance to tax-paying traders during this crisis.

Tanga District Commissioner, Mr Dadi Kolimba, confirmed that out of 74 shops operating in the commercial precinct, 12 were completely destroyed before the Police Force alongside the Fire and Rescue Force managed to contain the blaze and protect adjacent buildings.

Tanga District Commissioner, Mr Dadi Kolimba, speaks to journalists on Saturday, August 15, 2026, regarding the fire assessment in Tanga City. PHOTO| MBONEA HERMAN