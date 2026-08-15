How Mbeya is set to become regional hub for specialised cancer treatment

Mbeya. The government has released over Sh11 billion for the construction of a Cancer Centre at Mbeya Zonal Referral Hospital (MZRH), as national statistics reveal that 30,000 out of 45,000 diagnosed cancer patients die annually.

The investment aims to bring specialised oncology services closer to residents of the Southern Highlands, reducing travel costs and logistical burdens while positioning Mbeya as a regional medical hub for patients from neighbouring countries.

Speaking on Saturday, August 15, 2026, during an inspection tour by the Ocean Road Cancer Institute (ORCI) board of directors, ORCI executive director, Dr Diwani Msemo, said the project forms part of the government's strategy to decentralise specialist and super-specialist care.

The Sh11 billion Southern Highlands Zonal Cancer Centre under construction at Mbeya Zonal Referral Hospital as pictured on Saturday, August 15, 2026. PHOTO| HAWA MATHIAS

"Under the government's 10-year strategy initiated in 2012 to combat cancer, Ocean Road was tasked with decentralising specialised services nationwide," said Dr Msemo.

"Following the Mbeya project, plans are underway to construct additional centres in Arusha, Kigoma, and Mtwara, where land has already been secured," he added.

Dr Msemo explained that the Sh11 billion disbursed so far covers initial structural civil works, noting that total investment will exceed Sh30 billion once medical equipment and diagnostic machinery are fully installed.

He added that the Sixth Phase Government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan has allocated over Sh60 billion to the Ocean Road Cancer Institute for infrastructure upgrades nationwide.

Construction on the Mbeya facility is scheduled for completion by January 2027.

The Sh11 billion Southern Highlands Zonal Cancer Centre under construction at Mbeya Zonal Referral Hospital as pictured on Saturday, August 15, 2026. PHOTO| HAWA MATHIAS

The strategic location of the Mbeya centre is expected to boost medical tourism from neighbouring nations, including Zambia, Malawi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), offering patients shorter travel times compared to journeying to Dar es Salaam.

Highlighting the disease burden, Dr Msemo reported that 45,000 people are diagnosed with cancer in Tanzania each year, with 30,000 losing their lives, equating to approximately one cancer-related death every hour.

Globally, 2024 statistics recorded 20 million new cancer diagnoses and 9.7 million deaths.

However, Dr Msemo emphasised that nearly 50 percent of cancer cases are preventable or treatable if detected early, underscoring the importance of expanding regional screening and early diagnostic infrastructure.

Ministry of Health director of curative services, Dr Hamad Nyembea, confirmed that the government plans to establish additional oncology facilities across the southern belt and other regions by 2030 to ensure timely and reliable care.