Survivor details abuse leading to mechanic’s death in Ngorongoro

Arusha. As the Arusha Region Police Force continues to investigate the death of Sefu Mussa, 25, a mechanic who allegedly died following his arrest inside the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, a survivor has recounted the horrific ordeal they endured before their colleague succumbed.

Mr Salim Chambega, who survived the incident alongside Abdallah Nuru, also known as Ngandana, explained that the trio were travelling from Arusha to Babati to attend a colleague’s funeral when they lost their way and accidentally entered the conservation area.

Mr Chambega said after realising their mistake, they turned their motorcycles around to explain to officers that they had strayed, but were subjected to brutal punishment that ultimately proved fatal.

Speaking on Friday, August 14, 2026, during Mr Sefu’s burial in Arusha city, the representative of the Arusha Region Police Commander, Muriet District Police Commander SSP Daud Mwakalobo, assured the public that investigations were ongoing to ensure justice is served.

Recounting the incident after the burial, Mr Chambega alleged that after arriving at the area, they turned back and informed the officers they had missed their direction. However, the officers demanded a fine of Sh118,000 each.

“We agreed to pay and requested to call our relatives, as we accepted that we had made a mistake. But one of the officers ordered us to hand over our phones and place them on the ground. They then poured water on our buttocks, whipped us with canes, and ordered us to raise our hands,” Mr Chambega told The Citizen’s sister newspaper Mwananchi.

He further alleged that they were forced to strip down to their underwear and lie on sharp, prickling grass.

“After I struggled with the first command, my brother Sefu was stripped to his boxers. I was also stripped to my boxers, and they ordered us to roll on grass that was prickling and severely itchy,” he alleged.

“We were exhausted. Sefu cried out, ‘Brother, we are exhausted, forgive us, we made a mistake and did not know where we were going.’ But they kicked us with combat boots and forced us to keep rolling. When they saw our condition had become critical, they told us to put our clothes back on quickly,” added Mr Chambega.

He alleged that Mr Nuru refused to lie on the prickling grass, telling the officers he would rather be killed than endure the torture.

By then, Mr Chambega and Mr Sefu were severely distressed, struggling to breathe with mucus running from their noses.

Seeing their condition deteriorate, one of the officers reportedly bought a bottle of Fanta Orange to give to Mr Sefu, also known as Matejoo, but he was unable to swallow.

“Matejoo and I were in terrible shape, suffocating and choking. An officer brought a Fanta Orange to give to Matejoo, but he couldn’t even swallow it,” said Mr Chambega.

“I lay on the ground and managed to drink a tiny drop, but when it wouldn’t go down, I set it aside. I told Mr Nuru, ‘Hold Matejoo, let’s leave, we are dying here. These people can see us; we won’t survive,” he added.

Mr Chambega claimed an officer still demanded payment, prompting him to call a relative to explain their critical condition and beg for help.

They were eventually loaded onto a motorcycle, but collapsed upon reaching the gate.

“Fortunately, some Good Samaritans were there. I couldn’t even speak; I could only point,” explained Mr Chambega.

After collapsing, Mr Chambega begged Mr Nuru to get him to a hospital, but Mr Nuru insisted he could not leave Mr Sefu behind.

“I was crying to Mr Nuru to save us because I have a child who depends on me. He managed to get an autorickshaw, mandazi, and soda. I couldn’t eat. We loaded Matejoo into the vehicle,” he recalled.

“I sat next to Matejoo, leaning on him. He wasn’t reacting at all. By the time we moved, he had already passed away. I was slumped over, unable to move, my body completely numb and choking,” he explained.

Upon reaching the hospital, doctors managed to stabilise Mr Chambega until he was fit for discharge.

“I am deeply grateful to the doctors who fought for my life. God will reward them. But this act was deeply wrong. If we made a mistake, take us to the police station. Are police stations meant for animals or human beings?” he asked.

“They are built for human beings. Had we been taken there and interrogated properly, none of this would have happened. We are deeply hurt. We lost our brother Matejoo, our colleague, our fellow hustler,” he narrated.

Police response

Speaking at the funeral, SSP Mwakalobo offered condolences to the bereaved family and reassured the community that the law would take its course.

“We deeply condole with the family over this tragic incident. The RPC is with you during this difficult time. This loss affects us all,” said SSP Mwakalobo.

“The RPC has already taken action, and measures will continue until justice is served. Let us continue to collaborate,” he added.

He appealed to residents of Muriet and the broader Arusha region to maintain cooperation with the police force.

“Whenever you need police assistance, do not hesitate to approach us. Do not fear the police, make the police your friend. Do not let the actions of a few define everyone,” he urged.

Three officers detained

In an official statement released on Thursday, August 13, 2026, Arusha Region Police Commander SACP Justine Masejo confirmed that three officers stationed at the site during the incident remain in custody.