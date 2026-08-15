Tanzania positions as energy hub with 2,636MW power surplus

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is positioning itself to become a major electricity supplier in the East African region as the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP) adds 2,115 megawatts to national generation capacity, creating greater room for the country to trade surplus power with its neighbours.

The country’s total electricity generation capacity has now reached about 4,646MW against peak demand of approximately 2,010MW, creating a 2,636MW gap between generation capacity and peak demand.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday, August 15, Energy Minister, Mr Deogratius Ndejembi said the development comes as Tanzania prepares for the official launch of JNHPP, with President Samia Suluhu Hassan expected to inaugurate the project on August 22 at the site in Rufiji, Coast Region.

In May this year, Mr Ndejembi and Kenya’s Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi signed an agreement, witnessed by President Hassan and her Kenyan counterpart, William Ruto, to strengthen electricity trade between the two countries.

The development also comes as the Eastern Africa Power Pool (EAPP) works to strengthen regional electricity interconnections and cross-border power trading.

The regional power pool provides a framework through which member countries can exchange electricity, allowing countries with additional generation capacity to supply those facing higher demand while improving the reliability of the regional power system.

The agreement takes on added significance following the completion of JNHPP, which has substantially increased Tanzania’s generation capacity and changed the country’s energy position.

Mr Ndejembi said the project had significantly increased Tanzania’s ability to meet electricity demand and strengthened energy security.

“This is a major step towards increasing the country’s capacity to meet electricity demand and strengthening energy security, alongside other government efforts to increase generation, strengthen the national grid and expand electricity services,” he said.

However, the minister said the government was now focusing on strengthening the national grid so that the additional electricity generated could reach consumers.

Among the projects being implemented is the 400kV Chalinze-Dodoma transmission project, whose construction has already started.

JNHPP has already become a major contributor to the national grid. By May 31, 2026, the plant had generated about 44.9 percent of all electricity produced and fed into the national grid during the preceding year.

The project, whose construction began in June 2019 and was completed in March 2025, represents an investment of about Sh7.4 trillion, making it the largest electricity generation project implemented in Tanzania using domestic government financing.