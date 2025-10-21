Wildlife foundation hands over K9 unit facility to strengthen Tanzania’s fight against wildlife trafficking

Arusha. The African Wildlife Foundation (AWF) has handed over a K9 Unit Management Facility to the Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (TAWA) to bolster the country’s efforts in combating illegal wildlife trafficking.

The facility, valued at over Sh87 million, will serve as the operational base for two sniffer dogs donated by AWF to TAWA in 2015, worth about $10,000 (over Sh25 million).

Speaking during the handover ceremony, AWF country coordinator Pastor Kagingi said the new infrastructure would enhance Tanzania’s ability to curb the illegal wildlife trade.

The facility, which includes a conference hall, offices, staff quarters, storage rooms, and kennels, was built at a cost of more than Sh84 million.

The event also saw the signing of a three-year cooperation agreement between TAWA and AWF to support wildlife protection and anti-poaching operations.

Kagingi said AWF decided to fund the project after identifying operational challenges faced by the Northern Zone Canine Unit.

“Illegal wildlife trade remains one of the most lucrative transnational crimes globally, generating up to $20 billion annually.

According to CITES, East Africa—particularly Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda—has long been identified as a major source and transit hub for the trade in ivory, pangolin scales, and other high-value wildlife products,” he said.

He noted that in 2015, AWF, in collaboration with TAWA, launched the Canines for Conservation Programme to strengthen law enforcement capacity through specially trained dogs capable of detecting concealed wildlife products such as ivory, pangolin scales, and rhino horns.

Kagingi added that since its establishment, the canine teams have successfully carried out 117 wildlife contraband detections, leading to several arrests and prosecutions.

TAWA conservation commissioner Yussuf Kabange said the sniffer dogs are currently deployed at key checkpoints, including Namanga, Holili, Tarakea, and Horohoro border posts, as well as Kilimanjaro International Airport, Arusha Airport, and the Port of Tanga.

“Before this facility was built, the Northern Zone Office had no dedicated space for the canine team, which made operations difficult,” he said. “Through our partnership with AWF, we now have offices, staff accommodation, and kennels, enabling handlers and dogs to train and operate more efficiently.”

Masuhi Mgendi, head of TAWA’s Canine Unit, said the unit was established in 2015 as a specialised force to combat poaching and wildlife trafficking. Since then, its patrols have led to 99 arrests and the seizure of 258 pieces of ivory weighing 754 kilogrammes, along with pangolin scales, bushmeat, and lion teeth.

Launching the facility, TAWA board chairperson, Retired Major General Hamis Semfuko, commended AWF for its commitment, describing the building as a milestone in improving efficiency in wildlife protection.