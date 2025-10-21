Tanzania boosts horticultural exports with enhanced port cooling capacity

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is rapidly expanding its horticultural footprint across regional and global markets, driven by major upgrades in cooling infrastructure at the Dar es Salaam Port.

Tanzania exports horticultural produce such as avocado, seaweed, cocoa beans, flower seeds, vegetable seeds, cut flowers, eggplant, bitter gourd, cinnamon and cloves among others.

The improvements have bolstered the country’s access to international markets, increased export volumes, and strengthened its competitive position in East Africa and beyond.

Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) Director General, Mr Plasduce Mbosa, told The Citizen that the Port of Dar es Salaam has been undergoing a “refrigeration revolution” in recent years—one that is transforming Tanzania’s role in global trade.

“We have invested heavily in advanced cooling infrastructure. The port currently boasts more than 400 reefer plugs, dedicated to powering refrigerated containers (reefers) that transport temperature-sensitive goods such as fruits, vegetables, and seafood,” he said.

Mr Mbosa added that this was only the beginning, as the port plans to more than double its reefer handling capacity to over 1,000 plug points within the next three years—a strategic move aimed at tapping into Tanzania’s growing potential as a major exporter of perishable goods.

He noted that uninterrupted cooling is crucial in the perishable logistics industry. To ensure reliability, the port has installed a redundant power system, with diesel generators on standby to provide emergency backup during grid failures.

Even in the event of power outages, reefer cargo receives priority power allocation to maintain an unbroken cold chain.

To further preserve quality and reduce spoilage, all terminal operators at the port offer 24-hour temperature monitoring services for reefer containers.

“These constant checks ensure that perishable goods remain at optimal temperatures throughout their stay at the port, preserving freshness and preventing costly losses,” he explained.

Mr Mbosa said the upgraded cooling infrastructure is already paying off, enabling exporters of Tanzanian-grown avocados, mangoes, seafood, and other fresh produce to ship larger quantities with improved quality.

The products now reach overseas markets fresher and with extended shelf life—reducing waste and increasing profitability.

Meanwhile, Tanzania Horticultural Association (TAHA) Chief Executive Officer, Ms Jacqueline Mkindi, said the horticulture sector has achieved remarkable performance in 2024, driven by strong export growth across key international and regional markets.

She said this reflects Tanzania’s rising status as one of Africa’s leading horticultural producers.

According to TAHA data, Tanzania’s horticultural exports to the East African Community (EAC) recorded explosive growth of 225 percent in volume and 470.45 percent in value—from 22,400 tonnes worth $1.32 million in 2023 to 72,800 tonnes valued at $7.53 million in 2024.

Kenya emerged as the top destination, absorbing 91 percent of Tanzania’s regional horticultural exports, with oranges leading the list of exported crops.

In Asian markets, exports to China and India rose by 30.25 percent in volume—from 95,200 tonnes in 2023 to 124,000 tonnes in 2024—although the total export value fell sharply by 43.53 percent, from $56 million to $31.6 million.

Exports to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) also surged, with a 131.54 percent increase in volume and a 43.52 percent rise in value, reaching 60,200 tonnes worth $13.9 million in 2024.

“Avocados dominated, accounting for 89 percent of the export volume, reinforcing Tanzania’s growing reputation as a leading avocado exporter in global markets,” Ms Mkindi said.

She added that exports to South Africa grew impressively, with volumes increasing by 110.73 percent and values soaring by 579.21 percent—from 0.9965 tonnes worth $1.8 million in 2023 to 2.1 tonnes valued at $12 million in 2024.

Exports to the European Union (EU) also recorded modest gains, rising by 27.45 percent in volume and 3.7 percent in value—from 24 tonnes worth $253.8 million in 2023 to 31.85 tonnes worth $263.3 million in 2024.

The Netherlands led the EU market, receiving 47 percent of Tanzanian horticultural exports. Avocados accounted for 46 percent of the export volume, while vegetable seeds represented 28 percent of export value.