Ex-Malawi Speaker Msowoya leads SADC team observing Tanzania polls

Dar es Salaam. With just eight days to go before Tanzania’s general election on October 29, 2025, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Election Observation Mission (SEOM) has begun preparations to assess the country’s democratic foundations, including human rights.

SEOM, which arrived in Tanzania on October 12, has deployed observers to 27 regions, though logistical challenges have prevented coverage in four regions: Mtwara, Tabora, Shinyanga, and Tanga.

Speaking at the launch of the observation activities on October 21, SEOM head in Tanzania and former Speaker of Malawi’s National Assembly, Richard Msowoya, said the mission would examine citizen participation in democratic processes.

He said that the observers would assess whether Tanzanians enjoy human rights and freedoms such as freedom of assembly, expression, and association, as well as the legal frameworks governing elections.

The mission will also evaluate measures to prevent corruption, bribery, bias, political violence, intimidation, and suppression of opinions. Observers will review whether all political parties have equal access to government media and information channels.

“To fulfil its mandate, SEOM will assess, among other things, whether the constitutional and legal frameworks guarantee freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, freedom of association, and human rights,” Msowoya said.

He said that the mission would also examine the electoral system, the Electoral Management Body (EMB), election laws and regulations, and the scope of civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights.

Msowoya noted that SEOM will ensure electoral boundaries are drawn transparently and legally and that any changes follow legitimate, lawful reasons.

The head of the mission said SEOM has met various electoral stakeholders and will continue consultations throughout the pre-election, election, and post-election periods.

Deputy Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Said Saib Mussa, said Tanzania’s elections are conducted according to democratic principles, and SADC observers have been invited to ensure a free and fair process.

“This is a way to assess ourselves internally and within SADC, of which we are members. Their main role is to observe the elections, not direct them. They are not allowed to intervene,” Mussa said.

He said that SEOM will monitor election campaigns, voter turnout and the announcement of results, before issuing a preliminary report.

Senior Officer for Politics and Diplomacy in SADC’s Secretariat, Terry Rose, said that following an official invitation from the Tanzanian government, Malawi President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika — who also chairs SADC’s Organ on Politics, Defence and Security — established SEOM to observe Tanzania’s elections.