200 women leaders convene in Dar to advance financial inclusion

Dar es Salaam. The Hyatt Regency Dar es Salaam hosted the second edition of Women Shaping the Future (WSF 2026) at the weekend, bringing together 200 women leaders, entrepreneurs, professionals and policymakers for discussions on financial independence and wealth creation.

The event, themed “Build Wealth. Build Power”, is Studiored Communications’ (SRC) flagship annual conference during Women’s Month. It featured expert sessions, panel discussions and Wealth Salons designed to equip women with practical tools and strategies to grow, protect and transfer wealth.

SRC Co-Founder and Managing Partner Doris Rwebangira said that while many women earn income, they often lack strategies to sustain it for future generations. “Income alone often remains vulnerable, especially when disrupted by unforeseen circumstances. Long-term financial stability requires planning, resilience against economic shocks and strategies that create lasting opportunities,” she said.

The event was supported by Stanbic Bank Tanzania as Main Title Partner, with Alliance Life Assurance, UTT Asset Management, Tanzania Securities Limited and Air Tanzania Corporation Ltd. facilitating specialist sessions.

Ms Ester Manase, Head of Corporate & Investment Banking at Stanbic Bank Tanzania, highlighted the bank’s commitment to empowering women economically. “Through our department working with business clients, we saw the importance of partnering with SRC to explore various wealth creation opportunities,” she said.

Wealth Salons offered participants direct guidance on insurance, investment and financial planning. Alliance Life Assurances Bancassurance Manager Tumaini Pyanisa stressed the importance of protecting assets, while UTT AMIS officer Ms Oliver Minja noted that education has improved understanding of collective investment schemes.

At the workshop, Ms Emilian Busara guided participants on investment strategies, including treasury bonds, shares and other avenues that can generate long-term returns. “Investing strategically rather than holding money in wallets or tying it up in land can deliver better profits and financial security for future generations,” he said.

The event was hosted by global moderator Georgie Ndirangu, who also provided guidance on growing income and building financial confidence.