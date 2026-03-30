Budget session puts spotlight on law allowing girls to marry at 14

Dar es Salaam. As Tanzania begins an 87-day parliamentary budget session, pressure is mounting on lawmakers to confront a long-standing legal contradiction: a law that still permits girls as young as 14 to marry.

The debate has resurfaced amid growing concern over children’s rights, with religious leaders, legal experts, and activists calling for urgent reform of the country’s Marriage Act of 1971.

At the centre of the controversy are provisions allowing a girl to marry at 15, or even 14, with parental or court consent, an exception critics say continues to fuel child marriage in parts of the country.

Speaking at a public dialogue organised by Msichana Initiative in Dar es Salaam on Saturday, March 28, 2026, religious leaders from both Muslim and Christian communities were united in their stance: faith does not condone child marriage.

The National Muslim Council of Tanzania (Bakwata), National Executive Council’s chairman, Sheikh Khamis Mataka, said the law contains dangerous loopholes that undermine efforts to protect children.

“While there are clear regulations for students who become pregnant, the law remains silent on students being married. This is a serious gap,” he said.

“As long as these legal provisions exist, they legitimise child marriage. We need explicit clauses prohibiting students from marrying,” he added.

Religious leaders and stakeholders emphasised that education remains the most effective tool in delaying early marriages.

Under Tanzania’s Education and Training Policy of 2014 (revised 2023), children are expected to start primary school at six and complete secondary education by 18, an age widely recognised as adulthood.

“If this policy is fully implemented, most children will finish school at 18. That alone would significantly reduce child marriage,” noted Sheikh Mataka.

He stressed that Islamic teachings prioritise maturity, education, and the prevention of harm before entering marriage.

“Islam recognises the importance of education and insists on preventing harm before pursuing benefits. Children must be educated first,” he said.

Drawing comparisons, he noted that countries such as Egypt set the minimum marriage age at 18, while Indonesia sets it at 21 for men and 19 for women, though challenges persist there as well.

Christian teachings echo similar principles. Speaking on behalf of the Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC), Father Longino Rutagwelera said marriage is a sacred institution meant for mature individuals capable of making informed decisions.

“God intends for people to marry when they are mature and fully understand their responsibilities,” he said.

He added that marriage must be entered freely, without coercion, and with readiness to assume family obligations.

For years, child rights advocates have pushed to amend the Marriage Act to set 18 as the minimum age for both boys and girls, without exceptions.

In 2016, the High Court ruled in favour of raising the minimum marriage age to 18. However, implementation has stalled, leaving the current law unchanged.

A lawyer with Msichana Initiative, Ms Lucy Gidamis, said reforming Sections 13 and 17 of the Act is critical.

“We urge the government and Parliament to amend these provisions to align with international child rights standards and protect girls from the harms of early marriage,” she said.

She added that religious leaders’ involvement is key, given their influence in shaping community attitudes.

“Legal reform alone is not enough. We need a shift in societal mindset, and that requires collective action,” she said.

As Parliament convenes to debate the national budget, campaigners argue the issue of child marriage must not be sidelined.

They say the contradiction between the education policy, aimed at keeping children in school until 18, and a marriage law that allows them to wed much earlier exposes a policy gap that urgently needs fixing.