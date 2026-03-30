Prof Lipumba hands over CUF leadership to Mirambo Yusuf after 27 years

Dar es Salaam. Prof Ibrahim Lipumba has finally accepted his removal as Civic United Front (CUF) chairman, leaving five directives for the new leader, Mr Mirambo Yusuf, including leading efforts to secure a transitional government.

In addition, he emphasised the need for a new Constitution derived from citizens’ views, the establishment of an Independent Electoral Commission, and unity among members in strengthening the institution.

He also urged that the party’s Secretary General, Mr Hamad Masoud, be removed for lacking the required qualifications, to restore confidence within a party long beset by leadership disputes.

Profr Lipumba, who held the position for 27 years, made the remarks 42 days (one month and 12 days) after being removed from office following directives issued by the Registrar of Political Parties (RPPs).

The Registrar’s decision, issued on February 13, 2026, to nullify the party’s general election held on December 18 and 19 last year, which also resulted in the victory of Prof Lipumba and his colleagues, was based on the argument that they did not obtain more than half of the valid votes cast by delegates at the general assembly.

According to those directives, which created divisions within the party between supporters and opponents, the electoral process was supposed to be repeated to comply with procedures, regulations, and the party constitution, but that step was not taken.

Consequently, on February 20 and 21 this year, an official meeting was convened to remove Prof Lipumba, which he did not attend.

His allies claimed they were heading to court to challenge the RPP’s decision because they had not been allowed to defend themselves.

Throughout that entire period, Prof Lipumba remained silent until Mr Mirambo was elected and assumed responsibilities.

After 42 days, he has now appeared publicly and formally accepted his removal.

Speaking to journalists at the party’s headquarters in Dar es Salaam on Sunday, March 29, 2026, Prof Lipumba said that despite irregularities in the process of his removal, he has no reservations about the new leadership.

“Although the process of removing me was questionable, personally, in constitutional and administrative terms, I have no doubts about the new chairman and elected leaders, nor have I said that I was treated unfairly. But I can say that if someone denies a donkey peas, you can complete the rest yourself,” Prof Lipumba, when handing over office to Mr Mirambo.

He said the procedures for convening the general meeting were not properly followed and that even in 2024, he had not intended to contest the position again; therefore, removing him has reduced his burden.

However, he maintained that the process was flawed, as one cannot legitimise the December 2024 election and then nullify that of February 2026.

He added that his removal followed a speech on January 27, 2026, in which the party proposed a transitional government to pave the way for another national election.

“That speech angered certain influential individuals, who then devised a strategy to remove me quickly without following proper procedures,” he said.

Regarding his advice, Prof Lipumba called on the new leadership to ensure the country obtains a new Constitution derived from citizens’ views, together with the establishment of an Independent Electoral Commission.

He also stressed the need to discuss the party’s position on forming a transitional government, claiming that the 2025 General Election was neither free nor fair.

He urged the new chairman to examine the legitimacy of the party’s Secretary General, Mr Masoud, claiming that he failed to perform essential duties when he was nominated to run for the Zanzibar presidency.

“He denied us the opportunity to have a presidential candidate in Zanzibar last year; we cannot tell citizens that this is the person who will lead us to success, we will destroy ourselves. I am saying this publicly so that I can be clearly understood, but that is the truth: you cannot be nominated as a presidential candidate and fail to return nomination forms; therefore, if we leave him in that position, we are finished,” he said.

However, Mr Masoud responded to Prof Lipumba’s claims, saying they were expressions of anger directed at him because he knows him thoroughly and fears that if he holds the position, he may expose many of his alleged wrongdoings.

“Prof Lipumba knows that I know him thoroughly and many of his secrets; therefore, he has great fear after I was appointed to hold this position because he believes I will expose them. I know many things—first, I found the party in an intensive care unit requiring close supervision,” he responded.

For his part, the new chairman commended Prof Lipumba for his significant contribution to the party throughout the entire 27-year period.

He said the party recognises his contribution and will continue to allow him to provide advice and share his views.

Mr Mirambo added that they have received all the advice provided and that it will be submitted to legitimate party meetings for discussion and decision-making.

“We will discuss them in accordance with party procedures, and decisions will depend on timing and the direction of members,” he said.

He also urged members to end conflicts and unite to achieve the party’s objective of attaining state power.

On the other hand, CUF Leadership Council member Mr Daud Hassani said the appointment of the Secretary General was conducted in accordance with party procedures, whereby the chairman proposed names, and the Council approved them by a vote.

He said the chairman and his team trust Mr Masoud; they consulted and presented his name to the Council, which then elected him.

Mr Hassan stressed that Prof Lipumba’s argument lacks substance, and what he expressed is merely an opinion like that of any ordinary member.

Furthermore, Mr Hassani said Prof Lipumba’s claim that he has no confidence in him and accusations of wrongdoing are denied because the Council has no evidence of those allegations, while urging him to remain calm because every era has its own chapter.

Mr Mirambo selected Mr Masoud because he can work effectively with him.