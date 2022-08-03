2022 census comes up with a new product

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. A new mode of counting citizens in this year’s National Population and Housing Census has been developed to see all the areas in the country included in the mapping, which is quite different from previous census.

Before and after independence, only villages were included. This years’ census slated for August 23, will therefore comprise new items like the allocation of geographical areas for counting people at all stages.

This move is set to help the availability of statistical information at the area level and setting up permanent boundaries from one area to another.

It is envisioned that this will help the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) to get statistics and relevant data thereby enabling the President’s Office Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG) to know the clear needs of such areas for easy provision of social services through schools, hospitals, and installation of electricity after the census.



