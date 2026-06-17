2026/27 budget: First test of Dira 2050 strategy

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Sh62.3 trillion national budget for the 2026/27 financial year is being seen by economists as the first major test of the country’s newly launched Development Vision 2050 (Dira 2050), with analysts saying its priorities largely align with the long-term ambition of transforming the economy into an industrialised, knowledge-based upper-middle-income nation.

The budget, the first to be prepared under Dira 2050, targets domestic revenue mobilisation, completion of major infrastructure projects, digital transformation, expansion of productive sectors and improvements in the business environment. It also projects economic growth of 6.3 percent, inflation of between three and five percent, and a budget deficit below three percent of GDP.

Research on Poverty Alleviation (REPOA) Executive Director Dr Donald Mmari said the budget reflects a clear shift towards structural transformation.

“The emphasis on infrastructure, energy and domestic revenue mobilisation is fully consistent with the transformation agenda outlined in Dira 2050. These are the foundations required to build a more productive and competitive economy,” he said.

Dr Mmari said the significance of the budget lies in its attempt to translate long-term ambitions into annual policy actions, but warned that implementation will be decisive.

“The vision is clear and the budget reflects many of its priorities. The challenge is whether investments will translate into productivity gains, stronger value chains and better livelihoods for Tanzanians,” he said.

Economist Mr Samson Rutashobya of the University of Iringa said the budget’s focus on industrialisation and private sector participation also mirrors the vision’s core goals.

“One of the central objectives of Dira 2050 is to build a competitive economy driven increasingly by investment, innovation and private enterprise,” he said.

He noted that investment in transport, energy and manufacturing would be critical for structural transformation.

For Ardhi University economist Ms Jasmine Christian, the strongest alignment lies in digital transformation.

“Dira 2050 recognises that future competitiveness will depend heavily on technology and innovation. The budget’s focus on ICT systems, digital public services and technology-driven revenue administration reflects that understanding,” she said.

She added that the expansion of digital systems and artificial intelligence in public revenue collection signals a shift towards a more efficient and modern economy.

Mr Alfred Kiariga said the budget also reflects the vision’s emphasis on building a skilled workforce.

“The vision places considerable importance on education, skills and innovation. Continued investment in education, vocational training and youth empowerment shows that the government understands the importance of human capital,” he said.

However, he cautioned that the quality of skills development would matter more than the scale of investment.

Another economist from Mbeya University of Science and Technology, Ms Pauline Mwaka, said the budget’s focus on youth, women and productive sectors supports Dira 2050’s inclusive growth agenda.

“The vision is not only about economic growth but also about ensuring that growth creates opportunities for different groups and regions,” she said.

She added that the budget provides an early indication of direction, but sustained implementation will determine whether the vision is achieved.