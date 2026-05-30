28 Tanzanians were arrested abroad over drug trafficking in 2025, majority held in Zambia

Dar es Salaam. While efforts to tackle drug trafficking continue to bear fruit domestically, fresh statistics have revealed another dimension of the problem, showing that 28 Tanzanians were arrested in various countries in 2025 on allegations of involvement in the drug trade.

The 2025 Drug Situation Report for Tanzania reports that Zambia recorded the highest number of Tanzanians arrested, with 20 suspects.

Other countries recording arrests of Tanzanians include Botswana, which detained two suspects, Mozambique two, while Mauritius, Japan, France and Seychelles each recorded one arrest involving a Tanzanian national.

In addition, 14 foreign nationals were arrested in Tanzania in 2025 on drug-related charges.

Those arrested originated from China (two), Sri Lanka (two) and the United Kingdom (two), while Lebanon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the United States, Nigeria, Germany, Kenya, Mozambique and Uganda each had one suspect.

The data emerges as authorities say anti-drug trafficking efforts are being intensified leading to an increase in the quantity of narcotics seized.

Speaking to The Citizen sister newspaper, Mwananchi, on Saturday, May 30, 2026, Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) Commissioner General, Mr Aretas Lyimo, stated that Tanzanians arrested abroad are prosecuted under the laws of the countries in which they are detained.

“They are judged according to the laws of the countries where they are arrested. Each country has its own penalties for drug offences, and in some places the punishment may even be lighter than in Tanzania, because here a drug trafficking conviction carries a life sentence,” he said.

“For instance in Zambia where many have been arrested the penalties are not harsh which is why many are drawn there believing that if arrested they will serve short sentences and be released,” added Mr Lyimo.

He said most of those arrested abroad are low-level couriers used to transport drugs between different points.

The Commissioner General said intensified enforcement has led major drug traffickers to increasingly shift to online and financial systems to conceal their illicit operations.

“People can now communicate with dealers secretly through the dark web, order drugs online and receive them without easy detection. These platforms use encrypted communication systems and cryptocurrency payments to reduce financial traceability,” he said.

“What is concerning us now is this trend of hiding on the dark web but we have already identified them and soon we will make them public as we have already arrested some of them,” he added.

Mr Lyimo urged Tanzanians to stay away from drug trafficking, saying the authority has built a strong enforcement network to ensure offenders are arrested.

“The world also acknowledges Tanzania’s efforts in fighting this illegal trade. We have equipment and strong systems to detect drug trafficking wherever it takes place, so if you get involved, be prepared to be arrested,” he added.

“Currently, 70 to 80 percent of cases in the Anti-Corruption Court involve drug offences. We have taken major traffickers there. We are fully committed, which is why you no longer see heroin or cocaine on the streets,” he said.

According to the report, a total of 672.23 kilogrammes of heroin were seized in 2025 involving 63 suspects, including 54 men and nine women, higher than the 433.16 kilogrammes seized in 2024.

For cocaine, 4.89 kilogrammes were seized in 2025 involving 10 suspects, nine men and one woman, compared to 0.85 kilogrammes in 2024 showing a sharp increase within a year.

The report attributes the rise in seizures to strengthened enforcement operations and increased public awareness encouraging citizens to report offenders.

In another development, 1,124 drug-related cases were filed in courts across the country in 2025.

A total of 1,373 cases were concluded during the period, including cases carried over from previous years.

Of these, the prosecution secured 1,058 convictions, with suspects found guilty and sentenced in accordance with the law.

Sociology lecturer, Dr Asha Mwakalobo, said the arrests of Tanzanians abroad reflect the continued use of international trafficking networks that target young people.

“We should look not only at enforcement but also at the factors pushing some young people into these activities. Unemployment, desire for quick wealth and influence from criminal groups are issues that need to be addressed,” she said.

“We have seen people being used as drug couriers without fully understanding the legal consequences. Prevention education should start at home, in schools and workplaces,” he said.

Security analyst, Mr Salum Khatib, said the increase in heroin and cocaine seizures reflects enforcement success but also shows that trafficking networks remain active and are attempting to penetrate the country.

“Regional and international cooperation must be strengthened further. Drug trafficking is a cross-border crime, and the fight cannot be won by one country alone,” he said.