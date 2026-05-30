Six die, four injured in Kimanzichana bus–minibus collision

Mkuranga. Six people have died and four others sustained injuries following a head-on collision involving a Mahuta bus and a minibus at Kimanzichana area in Mkuranga District, Coast Region.

The crash occurred at about 11am on Saturday, May 30, 2026, after the two vehicles collided head-on.

The Mahuta bus was travelling from Newala in Mtwara Region to Dar es Salaam, while the minibus was heading from Dar es Salaam to Somanga.

Rufiji Special Zone Police Commander, Protase Mutayoba, said the drivers of both vehicles fled the scene immediately after the accident and that police were pursuing them for questioning and possible legal action.

He said the bodies of the deceased had been taken to a hospital mortuary pending identification, while efforts to confirm their identities were ongoing.

Police have urged motorists to observe road safety regulations and exercise caution to prevent avoidable accidents that continue to claim lives and cause injuries across the country.