Six die, four injured in Kimanzichana bus–minibus collision

Rufiji Special Zone Police Commander, Protase Mutayoba, said the drivers of both vehicles fled the scene immediately after the accident and that police were pursuing them for questioning and possible legal action.
He said the bodies of the deceased had been taken to a hospital mortuary pending identification, while efforts to confirm their identities were ongoing.
Police have urged motorists to observe road safety regulations and exercise caution to prevent avoidable accidents that continue to claim lives and cause injuries across the country.
Investigations into the cause of the crash are continuing.