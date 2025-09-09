3,600 community health staff posted nationwide so far

Lindi. Tanzania’s push for universal health coverage has gained momentum with the graduation and deployment of 3,561 community health workers (CHWs) out of 137,294 expected nationwide over the next five years.

The milestone was announced yesterday by the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Grace Magembe, during a ceremony in Lindi where 645 workers received certificates and equipment.

It comes just 12 days after CCM presidential candidate Samia Suluhu Hassan pledged to prioritise universal health insurance in her first 100 days in office if re-elected.

The newly trained workers have been equipped with basic diagnostic tools, including weighing scales, blood pressure monitors, glucometers, thermometers, nutrition kits and digital tablets. They will provide preventive and primary care, conduct household visits and record data through a dedicated electronic system.

“The government has committed to universal health insurance to ensure that every Tanzanian can access services without financial barriers. Community health workers will deliver education, early treatment and household-level care as part of preparations for this initiative,” Dr Magembe said.

She urged the graduates to uphold professional ethics and ensure fairness in service delivery.

Dr Magembe said the first phase of the programme is being rolled out in 12 regions and 25 councils, including Lindi Municipal, Mtama and Ruangwa. She added that the government’s plan is to train an average of 27,324 CHWs annually, reaching all 26 regions of mainland Tanzania within five years.

“This programme will enable early detection of diseases, reduce stunting and malnutrition and lower maternal and child mortality. We have also developed a dedicated monitoring and payment system for efficiency,” she said.

Lindi Regional Administrative Secretary, Ms Zuwena Omary Jiri, called on local officials to support the new health workers, stressing their role in extending services to remote communities.

“The government’s goal is to ensure every Tanzanian encounters a health worker even before reaching a facility. With improved coordination, by 2030 the vision of universal health coverage will be realised,” she said.

Lindi Regional Medical Officer, Dr Heri Kaja, said all three councils in the region had assigned two CHWs per hamlet, totalling 2,368. Of these, 645 completed first-phase training, while 591 have enrolled in the second phase. He noted that 643 bicycles had also been distributed to earlier graduates.

The Mkapa Foundation representative, Ms Zawadi Dakika, said the institution had supplied tablets to simplify data collection and improve service delivery.

Reading a statement on behalf of his colleagues, CHW Dickson Mahuchila pledged dedication to the role.