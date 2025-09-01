42-year-old woman undergoes surgery to remove 10kg tumour at Iringa Regional Referral Hospital

Iringa. A team of specialist doctors, led by the Medical Officer in Charge of Iringa Regional Referral Hospital, Dr Alfred Mwakalebela, has successfully removed a 10-kilogram abdominal tumour from a 42-year-old woman who had been living with the condition for nearly five years.

Speaking to The Citizen after the operation, Dr Mwakalebela, a consultant gynaecologist and obstetrician, said the surgery was performed without major complications and that the patient is recovering well.

“It is important for the community to understand that once health issues arise, patients should seek hospital care promptly. Excessive reliance on traditional healers without medical guidance can have serious consequences, as was the case with this patient, who endured fibroids for five years,” Dr Mwakalebela said.

Doctors explained that the woman never sought hospital treatment for proper examination but instead relied on traditional remedies. This allowed the tumour to grow to 10 kilograms, causing severe pain, abdominal enlargement, and other complications that affected her daily life.

The case has sparked public discussion among Iringa residents, many of whom praised the doctors for their professionalism and urged the community not to delay seeking medical attention.