Why safeguarding online space matters during election season

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania officially entered campaign season on August 28, a period expected to run until October 28, with citizens heading to the polls the following day.

As rallies gain momentum across the country, attention is also shifting to the digital space, where social media platforms are already awash with messages, debates, and, unfortunately, falsehoods

In recent days, several media outlets and public figures have been forced to issue clarifications and denials as fake news circulates online, ranging from misquoted statements to fabricated stories spread widely through WhatsApp groups, Instagram pages, and Facebook forums.

Such trends have raised fears that, unless checked, the digital environment could become a breeding ground for political intolerance, cyberbullying, and voter manipulation.

The Tanzania Police Force has also assured citizens of its vigilance. Police spokesperson David Misime said the force is monitoring not only physical campaign spaces but also digital platforms.

“The police are conducting patrols everywhere, including online, to monitor those who attempt to break the law. Anyone caught using social media to incite violence, spread lies or harass others will face the law. Citizens should not hesitate to report any suspicious online activity. It is our duty to protect the people and their safety, whether offline or online,” he noted.

The police force spokesperson stressed that technology cannot be used as a shield for criminality, and that police are committed to ensuring a safe environment for both campaigning and voting.

“We are making sure both our digital and physical spaces are safe places for all people during and even after elections,” he said.

Experts in digital communication argue that misinformation tends to peak during election seasons, where the stakes are high and the appetite for sensational news is greater.

CEO of Sartify and a lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam’s College of Information and Communication Technologies (COICT), Dr Michael Mollel, said the media, political parties, and security organs must remain vigilant in protecting the online space.

According to him, every suspicious post must be clarified promptly to minimise the damage falsehoods cause.

He added that Tanzanians need more awareness on digital literacy, particularly in verifying online accounts.

“Citizens should confirm whether a social media account truly belongs to a politician or public figure before accepting its content as genuine. Parody accounts and imitators often deliberately mislead the public. Those who spread false information must face legal consequences so that it is clear this behaviour will not be tolerated,” he explained.

He also suggested that those who share political content in online groups should always include the source links, allowing others to trace the information back to its origin and conduct independent verification.

Concerns extend beyond misinformation. Head of Public Relations and Communication at the Tanzania Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC), Innocent Mungy shared that election campaigns are a time when people, parties and the media must avoid exploiting personal information.

He stressed that this should be a period of focusing on policy issues rather than the private lives of candidates.

“We should not repeat what we saw in past elections, where individuals were attacked online because of their health status or the lives of their family members. Campaigns should not involve children, spouses, or personal struggles. This not only undermines healthy competition but also endangers personal safety,” Mr Mungy noted, warning that misuse of personal data risks fuelling cyberbullying and polarisation.

Political analysts insist that the solution lies in issue-based campaigns. Dr Paul Loisulie from the University of Dodoma said this election season offers an opportunity for Tanzania to demonstrate its democratic maturity.

“Parties should use the campaign period to showcase what they have written in their manifestos. The public wants to know how leaders plan to tackle unemployment, education, health and infrastructure challenges.

Social media must be a tool for policies, not insults. Candidates should compete on ideas, not on character assassination,” he said.

His position is supported by Prof Makame Ali Ussi from the State University of Zanzibar, who believes that elevating political discourse online is essential if Tanzania is to strengthen its democracy.

“Social media can either be a force for national progress or a tool of division. The choice lies in how responsibly we use it,” he argued.

At the University of Dar es Salaam, political analyst Dr Onesmo Kyauke called for firm enforcement of the law, particularly against those who deploy online teams to bully and harass opponents.

“The Cybercrime Act must be applied decisively in this period. People who sponsor online attacks against rivals must be held accountable.

But at the same time, we should protect freedom of speech. We must remember that one person’s freedom of expression cannot be an excuse to injure another person’s dignity,” he said.

Dr Kyauke further stresses that the central challenge is striking the right balance between freedom and responsibility.

He says every Tanzanian has the right to express themselves online, but that right must not infringe on the well-being of others.

Dr Mollel echoed this point, insisting that safeguarding the digital space is not the role of government institutions alone.

“This is a collective responsibility. The media must strengthen fact-checking and avoid amplifying unverified information. Political parties need to stick to their manifestos and resist smear tactics.