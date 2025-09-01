CHAN 2024 opens road for East Africa to AFCON 2027

Dar es Salaam. For the first time in history, the African Nations Championship (CHAN 2024) was staged across three nations—Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda—under the banner of Pamoja (Swahili for “together”).

Although all three co-hosts impressed by qualifying for the knockout stage, none managed to reach the semifinals. Tanzania bowed out to eventual champions Morocco, Kenya were stopped by Madagascar, while Uganda fell to Senegal.

Still, their collective progress to the last eight was hailed as a breakthrough and a symbol of East Africa’s growing football strength. This edition went far beyond football. It served as a stress test for AFCON 2027, a branding and tourism campaign, and a powerful statement of regional unity.

Never before had three East African countries combined to host a CAF competition of this magnitude. The challenge was immense: to balance logistics, security, and hospitality while delivering football of the highest standard.

Economic gains and tourism boost

The tournament significantly boosted local economies, especially in Nairobi, Kampala, and Dar es Salaam.

Influxes of teams, fans, and media elevated sectors like hospitality, transport, and tourism. Hotel occupancy surged, airlines increased flight frequencies, and local businesses—from food vendors to taxi operators—saw increased demand.

Regional tourism boards seized the moment, linking CHAN with holiday packages. Fans who traveled for matches were also encouraged to explore safaris in Serengeti and Maasai Mara, coastal retreats in Mombasa and Zanzibar, or cultural festivals in Kampala.

These synergies turned CHAN into a showcase of East Africa’s diverse attractions. Sports tourism is emerging as one of the fastest-growing pillars of international travel and economic growth. UN Tourism reports that it currently represents about 10 percent of global tourism expenditure, with forecasts pointing to a 17.5 percent increase by 2030.

Within this sector, football dominates, accounting for nearly a third (30.97 percent) of the worldwide sports tourism market, according to figures from the World Tourism Forum Institute.

For many, CHAN became more than matches—it was the gateway to a memorable East African experience, leaving fans with stories that went beyond stadiums.

Testing regional readiness

As a dry run for AFCON 2027, CHAN 2024 put East Africa’s co-hosting capacity under the spotlight. The multi-country format tested visa cooperation, stadium operations, inter-city travel, and cross-border coordination.

CAF praised the use of regional travel permits and simplified visa policies, which eased fan and team mobility across borders. Stadium management was also tested under real pressure: ticketing systems, crowd control, media access, and volunteer coordination.

Each matchday offered lessons in how to manage larger-scale AFCON fixtures in 2027. Importantly, governments collaborated across ministries—sports, interior, tourism, and transport—showing a capacity for cross-sector cooperation that will be vital for future mega-events.

CAF’s branding leaned heavily on unity and pan-Africanism. The “Pamoja” theme wasn’t just a slogan—it was felt in the joint ceremonies, coordinated fan zones, and cross-border cultural performances. It was a practical rehearsal, a symbolic statement, and a cultural celebration rolled into one.

Infrastructure upgrades underway

The CHAN experience also helped refine infrastructure planning. East African nations are investing heavily in stadiums and sports complexes, with CHAN offering an opportunity to test their readiness:

Tanzania: Building the 30,000-seat Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium in Arusha and the 32,000-seat Dodoma Stadium; refurbishing Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam to CAF standards.

Kenya: Constructing the 60,000-capacity Talanta Sports Stadium, while upgrading Kasarani and Nyayo Stadiums.

Uganda: Developing the 20,000-seat Akii Bua Stadium in Lira, alongside major improvements to the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala.

Stadiums used during CHAN provided critical real-world insights into crowd management, hospitality services, emergency response, and pitch maintenance. These learnings are feeding directly into AFCON 2027 preparations, ensuring East Africa can deliver world-class venues by then.

Government commitment and Presidential incentives

President Samia Suluhu Hassan underscored Tanzania’s commitment to football development with landmark pledges that electrified the Taifa Stars and their fans. Through the “Goli la Mama” initiative, she announced a reward of TZS 10 million for every goal scored by the national team.

In addition, she promised Sh1 billion for winning the CHAN title, along with land parcels for players—an unprecedented package of incentives aimed at inspiring excellence on the pitch.

Kenya’s President William Ruto also placed football firmly on the national agenda by pledging KSh 1 million for every win. He went further by offering apartments to players reaching the quarterfinal stage, signaling his government’s intention to elevate the game beyond monetary rewards and into long-term welfare support.

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni matched the regional spirit of motivation with a commitment of UGX 1.2 billion per victory, a strong financial incentive designed to push the Cranes toward continental success.

These presidential pledges were more than symbolic gestures. They reflected a shared understanding across East Africa that football is not only a sport but also a tool for national pride, unity, and socio-economic transformation.

The incentives highlighted a strategic regional commitment to harness the power of football as a driver of both sporting success and nation-building.

International recognition and endorsement

The CHAN 2024 final drew global attention, attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and CAF President Patrice Motsepe, who lauded East Africa’s co-hosting efforts. Their presence, alongside all CAF member-association presidents, underscored the strategic and symbolic weight of the tournament.

Infantino, in his speech, stressed the importance of infrastructure investment and policy reforms—particularly inclusive visa policies and stronger regional connectivity—to integrate African football into the global arena. Motsepe emphasized that CHAN 2024 had “set a new standard” for regional cooperation, describing it as proof that African football thrives when countries unite.

On the pitch

Oussama Lamlioui starred as Morocco secured its third CHAN title (after 2018 and 2020) with a thrilling 3–2 final win over Madagascar. The forward netted a decisive brace, clinched the Puma Top Scorer award (6 goals), and collected his second TotalEnergies Man of the Match trophy.

His calm, clinical finishing added another chapter to Morocco’s growing legacy in CHAN and cemented his place as one of Africa’s emerging stars.

Tanzania’s historic breakthrough

The Taifa Stars reached uncharted territory by advancing past the group stage for the first time, topping Group B unbeaten with 10 points. Their performances—highlighted by a 2–0 win over Zambia and a gritty draw against DR Congo—were hailed as a breakthrough moment.

Though Morocco ended their run in the quarterfinals, the campaign was celebrated nationally.

CHAN 2024: The start of a continental reawakening

For many, CHAN 2024 was more than a football event. It became a stage for local talent, a mirror of regional ambition, and a blueprint for future success. Players like Lamlioui and Diouf are now in contention for AFCON 2025 and World Cup 2026 squads, highlighting CHAN’s role as a talent factory.

Tanzania’s rise showed that hosting excellence must be matched by competitive performance—demanding investments not only in concrete and turf but also in youth academies, coaching standards, and sports science.

Legacy and looking ahead

CHAN 2024 under the Pamoja banner will be remembered not only for Morocco’s brilliance or Tanzania’s rise, but for what it represented: a united East Africa stepping confidently onto the continental stage.

It built systems, inspired fans, boosted economies, and proved that three nations, working together, can deliver world-class events.