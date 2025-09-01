Experts discredit myth that gas stoves ruin food flavour

Dar es Salaam. As countries move away from dirty energy sources like firewood and charcoal, a public debate has emerged: Does cooking with gas affect the taste of food?

Some people claim that dishes, such as rice, taste different when prepared with gas compared to traditional fuels. But how accurate are these claims? To find out, we spoke with citizens and experts.

Stumai Seif, a food vendor from Chanika in Dar es Salaam, shared her experience. She tried using gas but was not pleased with the results, especially when cooking rice.

“If you tell me to cook rice using firewood or charcoal, you will notice a nice aroma and a sweet taste. But with gas, it feels as if the food is not well-cooked or has lost its natural taste,” she says.

Her opinion is echoed by Mr Juma Salum, a carpenter working in Ilala, Dar es Salaam.

He mentioned: “Gas-cooked rice lacks the sweetness we are used to from traditional cooking. Maybe it is the heat; gas cooks too quickly, making it difficult to control the flame as one can with charcoal.”

Ms Sada Amir, a resident of Mwanza, concurs.

She remarks: “The taste of rice cooked with charcoal or firewood is different. With charcoal, the rice is more aromatic and flavourful, especially when baked on top. However, with gas, the rice is ordinary. Sometimes, it burns because gas makes it hard to maintain the right heat level, especially when the water dries up, ruining the aroma and taste.”

Expert opinions

Nutritionists and professional chefs, however, disagree with this belief. Nutritionist Esther Bundala explains that the issue lies not with the energy source but with the cooking method.

“Gas is clean and odourless, but many home cooks are not accustomed to handling it properly. Gas flames require more careful attention to regulate the heat precisely,” she says. Chef Asumini Jumanne, who works at a hotel in Zanzibar, also believes that cooking with gas can produce excellent flavours.

“In our hotels, we cook with gas, and the food comes out tasting great. What’s needed is a proper understanding of how to use gas, such as using pots with good lids, cooking for the right duration, and applying spices correctly,” she explains.

Energy stakeholder Sifuni Mbaga adds that public education is essential to help people understand that clean energy does not diminish the quality of food.

“We need to educate people that gas is not only safe but can also lead to delicious meals if used properly,” he states.

The time challenge

The Citizen has found that some gas users express concerns that, although convenient, gas can be costly for foods that require longer cooking times.

Amina Ally, a resident of Dar es Salaam, has used gas for many years but finds it unfeasible for meals like beans.

“How can you cook beans for half a day? The gas will run out within two weeks, which is too expensive,” she explains, noting that she mainly uses gas for cooking vegetables or reheating food. Ms Amina’s concern is shared by many Tanzanians, who believe that despite its advantages, gas remains too expensive for most households. If the price were lower, she and others might be more inclined to use it for slower-cooking dishes.

What is the solution?

Through the National Strategy for Clean Cooking, the government aims to ensure that all households in the country adopt clean cooking energy by 2034.

The strategy emphasizes the importance of public education on properly using clean energy and promotes access to modern cooking appliances, such as stoves with temperature control, to enhance cooking quality and taste.

While some still believe that gas reduces food flavour, the truth is that proper use of gas can improve meal quality while protecting both health and the environment.

It is time for communities to shift away from dirty fuels and receive the education and support needed for better cooking equipment.

According to the strategy, the focus is not solely on gas but also includes other clean energy options such as alternative charcoal, which may appeal to those who prefer flavours associated with traditional fuels.

Other highlighted clean sources include electricity, biogas, natural gas, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), bioethanol, solar energy, and improved stoves.

“The government, in collaboration with various stakeholders, continues to implement strategic projects to ensure energy availability in the country, including power generation and distribution, as well as the exploration and supply of natural gas, biogas, bioethanol, and LPG,” part of the strategy suggests.

Natural gas use in Tanzania

Natural gas is considered to be a cleaner alternative compared to petroleum-based fuels since it produces fewer carbon emissions. Tanzania’s natural gas has a methane content of about 97 percent.

Currently, discovered reserves in the country total approximately 57.54 trillion cubic feet.

Natural gas was first used in Tanzania in 2004 for electricity generation, industrial applications, and household consumption.